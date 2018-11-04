Chippewa County will host two of Friday's 14 state prep football playoff semifinal contests at Dorais Field in Chippewa Falls and Oriole Park in Stanley will be the sites for postseason matchups.
Dorais Field will be the site for a Division 6 matchup as Grantsburg (12-0) faces off with Iola-Scandinavia (12-0). Oriole Park will host a Division 4 game with Saint Croix Central (12-0) taking on Little Chute (12-0).
Both games will be played at 7 p.m. The winner of each game advances to state championship games, played next week at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
