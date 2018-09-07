Giving good football teams extra opportunities is a dangerous proposition.
Chi-Hi found that out the hard way on Friday evening as three first-half turnovers bit the Cardinals in a 34-13 defeat to Rice Lake at Dorais Field.
The Cardinals (2-2, 0-2) outgained the Warriors (4-0, 2-0) in total yardage by a 333-273 margin, but fumbled three times in the first 24 minutes including an errant lateral on the final play of the first half that was scooped up by Peyton Buckley and returned for a 70-yard touchdown to help Rice Lake take a 20-7 lead into the locker room.
Chi-Hi's first two drives of the game came to abrupt endings when the Cardinals lost fumbles to a swarming Warrior defense. Tyler Bohland and Matt Pomietlo finished the game with 103 and 92 yards, respectively, and would each find the end zone for scores but the turnovers early gave the high-octane offense of Rice Lake extra opportunities it would take advantage of.
"The defense was put in a bad spot, like we did last week. Same thing," Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said. "We can't put the ball on the ground. You can't put the ball on the ground against a good team. Bottom line."
Rice Lake's lone completed pass of the game opened the scoring when Buckley went over the top of the Cardinal defense to Braeden Verbsky for a 47-yard scoring connection at the 6:03 mark in the first quarter, giving the Warriors a 6-0 lead.
"In high school ball turnovers are huge, especially when you score on them," Rice Lake coach Dan Hill said. "Game-changing plays. Penalties and turnovers"
The Chi-Hi defense came up with stops on the next two drives. Logan Erickson sacked Buckley to end the drive following the second Cardinal fumble and the Warriors went 3-and-out on the next drive before the Cardinals took their lone lead of the game. Pomietlo put the cap on a 8-play, 43-yard drive with a 14-yard scoring run on a 4th-and-2 play to put Chi-Hi in front 7-6 with 2:04 left in the half.
The Warriors found the end zone twice in the final two minutes to take momentum and a two-score lead into the break. DeAirus Clerveaux's 15-yard scoring run with 38.4 seconds until halftime pushed Rice Lake back out front 12-7. The Cardinals quickly moved down the field with Nolan Hutzler finding Joe Reuter and David Dvoracek on crisp passes for first downs sandwiched around a 19-yard run. But Buckley's scoop and score on the Hutzler pitch on the final play of the half ended Chi-Hi's bid for points in the final seconds.
Clerveaux found the end zone again from 19 yards out with 2:29 left in the third to push the Warrior lead to 28-7. Chi-Hi battled back following that score with an 80-yard drive that ended with a 5-yard touchdown run from Bohland, bringing Chi-Hi to within 15 at 28-13. The Cardinal defense forced a fumble and pounced on the loose ball to give the offense possession back with 6:54 to go.
However the Warriors got the ball back a minute-and-a-half later with a turnover on downs and put the game out of reach when Buckley barrelled into the end zone on a quarterback sneak on 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line with less than a minute to go.
Torien Hubbard led Rice Lake with 86 rushing yards on 20 carries while DeAirus and Marquez Clerveaux added 71 and 59 yards, respectively.
Dvoracek hauled in three passes for 37 yards and Ben Carani added three catches for 34 for the Cardinals, who lost their second conference game in a row after opening the year with nonconference wins over Holmen and Medford.
Chi-Hi returns to action next Friday at Carson Park against Eau Claire Memorial.
"They understand. They understand we made too many mistakes, too many penalties, too many balls on the ground," Raykovich said. "They've just got to clean things up. We've got to clean things up and we'll be fine. There's a lot of football left and they're not going to quit."
