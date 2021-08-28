Prep Football: Eau Claire Regis powers past Bloomer

EAU CLAIRE — It's a tough night on the gridiron whenever a football team matches up against Eau Claire Regis.
It's even tougher to do with less than your full lineup.
A shorthanded Bloomer squad struggled to slow down the Ramblers on Saturday evening in a 49-0 shutout at Carson Park.
The Blackhawks (0-2) were without many key players, including 2020 All-Heart O'North Conference first team quarterback Jack Strand, and couldn't consistently move the ball against a stout Rambler defense. Bloomer had just 10 yards of total offense as the team tried different ways to move the ball with no experienced quarterback to turn to.
“It was frustrating. There’s no excuses. We did what we could to try to put a team on the field to play probably the best team I assume we’ll play this year with pretty much two-thirds of a team," Bloomer coach John Post said. "They would’ve beaten us with our full team. There’s no doubt in my mind they’re a better team. We knew that coming in but anybody that knows me knows we do a lot of things on offense. It would’ve given us chances. We didn’t have the ability to do it.”
Marcus Harelstad had 35 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Blackhawks, who did not attempt a pass in the contest. The Bloomer defense hung tough early, forcing a turnover on Regis' opening possession by recovering a fumble on their own 38-yard line. But the Blackhawks quickly went three-and-out and the long snap on the punt attempt went well over punter Ben Miller's head, rolling back to the eight-yard line to set up the Ramblers on the doorstep for a score. Alex Leis punched the opening touchdown in one play later to stake the Ramblers to a 6-0 lead with 6:10 left in the first quarter.
Kendon Krogman also connected with Carson Tait for an eight-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter for the Ramblers. Two of Eau Claire Regis' three first-half touchdowns came with shortened fields as Zander Rockow broke several tackles on his way to a 15-yard touchdown run with 1:56 left before halftime after the taking over deep in Blackhawk territory to help the Regis take a 20-0 lead into halftime.
Eau Claire Regis (2-0) scored on its first four drives of the second half to pull away with each drive starting on the Bloomer half of the field. Rockow, Jack Weisenberger and Evrett Tait had touchdown runs and Krogman had a 37-yard touchdown pass to Gus Thiesen after halftime.
“That really showed itself, especially in the second half," Eau Claire Regis coach Bryant Brenner said of the short fields. "We were able to get some quick scores with a short field and made a couple adjustments to what they were doing to us defensively and I thought it opened things up a little bit.”
Rockow had 60 yards on seven carries as the Ramblers outgained Bloomer by a 260-10 margin. Eau Claire Regis opened the season with a 27-10 win at Division 1 Kenosha Bradford on Aug. 20 and was the top-ranked team in the first Associated Press Small Division state poll of the season.
“I thought our defense played outstanding," Brenner said. "Bloomer was a little shorthanded, their quarterback wasn’t able to play. That limited their offense but our defense I really thought flew around and pursued well, tackled well, played with really solid good level.”
Bloomer started the season with a 26-14 loss to Somerset on Aug. 20 and will begin Heart O'North Conference play on Friday at Barron as the Blackhawks look to get healthier and back on the winning track.
“The kids played hard," Post said. "The guys put in the roles did their best. What we planned to do didn’t work at all. They were just too good.”