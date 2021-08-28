Prep Football: Eau Claire Regis powers past shorthanded Bloomer

EAU CLAIRE — It's a tough night on the gridiron whenever a football team matches up against Eau Claire Regis.

It's even tougher to do with less than your full lineup.

A shorthanded Bloomer squad struggled to slow down the Ramblers on Saturday evening in a 49-0 shutout at Carson Park.

The Blackhawks (0-2) were without many key players, including 2020 All-Heart O'North Conference first team quarterback Jack Strand, and couldn't consistently move the ball against a stout Rambler defense. Bloomer had just 10 yards of total offense as the team tried different ways to move the ball with no experienced quarterback to turn to.

“It was frustrating. There’s no excuses. We did what we could to try to put a team on the field to play probably the best team I assume we’ll play this year with pretty much two-thirds of a team," Bloomer coach John Post said. "They would’ve beaten us with our full team. There’s no doubt in my mind they’re a better team. We knew that coming in but anybody that knows me knows we do a lot of things on offense. It would’ve given us chances. We didn’t have the ability to do it.”