Prep Football: Eight Chi-Hi players earn All-Big Rivers Conference first team honors

Eight members of the Chi-Hi football team have earned All-Big Rivers Conference first team honors for the 2021 season.
Senior offensive linemen Mason Goettl and Bryant Petska and senior running back Karson Bowe earned first team honors on offense.
Chi-Hi's Elijah Hable wraps up New Richmond's Andrew Trandahl on Friday evening at Dorais Field.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Senior defensive lineman Owen Krista, senior linebacker Elijah Hable and junior defensive back Dawson Goodman were first team honorees on the defense.
Senior punter Brayden Warwick and senior specialist Gavin Goodman were selected to the first team as specialists.
Senior defensive lineman Beau Snyder was chosen to the second team.
Senior offensive lineman Sam Anderl, senior linebacker Drake Bowe, senior running back Judah Dunham and senior offensive lineman Landon Thies were honorable mentions.
Rice Lake senior wide receiver Alex Belongia was selected as the Big Rivers Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Hudson senior linebacker Evan Tyler was picked as the Big Rivers Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
All-Big Rivers Conference
Offensive Line—Mason Goettl, Chi-Hi; Max Hildebrandt, Menomonie; Hank Wettleson, Hudson; Trey Steele, Eau Claire North; Bryant Petska, Chi-Hi. Quarterback—Cole Fenske, Rice Lake. Running Back—Andrew Trandahl, New Richmond; Brooks Brewer, Menomonie; Karson Bowe, Chi-Hi. Wide Receiver—Alex Belongia, Rice Lake; Lucas Smith, Menomonie. Tight End—Noah Feddersen, Menomonie.
Offensive Player of the Year—Alex Belongia, Rice Lake.
Defensive Line—Will McDonald, Hudson; Owen Krista, Chi-Hi; Ross Rivord, Superior; Parker Owens, Rice Lake. Linebackers—Evan Tyler, Hudson; Elijah Hable, Chi-Hi; Gavin Exner, Menomonie; Chrsitian Lindow, Rice Lake. Defensive Backs—Alex Belongia, Rice Lake; Kennan Stowers, New Richmond; Dawson Goodman, Chi-Hi.
Defensive Player of the Year—Evan Tyler, Hudson.
Punter—Brayden Warwick, Chi-Hi. Specialist—Gavin Goodman, Chi-Hi. Kicker—Jack Strong, Hudson.
Offensive Line—Ian Sheetz, New Richmond; Andrew Schaefer, Menomonie; Cody Kwak, Menomonie; Darrin Lowney, Superior; Nathan Carroll, Rice Lake. Quarterback—Reed Styer, Menomonie. Running Back—Christian Lindow, Rice Lake; Jaiden Warner, Hudson; Nick Haviland, Menomonie. Wide Receiver—Drew Effertz, New Richmond; Brock Unger, New Richmond. Tight End
—Jack Redwine, Eau Claire Memorial.
Defensive Line—Beau Snyder, Chi-Hi; Chris Rachner, New Richmond; Aaron Hoyt, Menomonie; Blane Keyes, Menomonie. Linebackers—Briggs Reinke, Eau Claire Memorial; Nick Haviland, Menomonie; Cole Fenske, Rice Lake; Owen Marnell, Hudson. Defensive Back—Lucas Smith, Menomonie; Elliot Nolin, Rice Lake; Braden Ducharme, Hudson.
Punter—Alex Muenich, Hudson. Specialist—Tim Hasapopoulos, Hudson. Kicker—Trey Cork, New Richmond.
Chi-Hi's Gunnar Harings (25), Judah Dunham (4) and Mason Howard (1) celebrate after Dunham's touchdown against Stevens Point on Friday evening in Stevens Point.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Chi-Hi's Gavin Goodman celebrates after recovering a fumble against Stevens Point on Friday evening at Goerke Park in Stevens Point.
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi's Jackson Gugel makes a tackle against Stevens Point last Friday in Stevens Point.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
