Prep Football Eight-Man Playoffs: Gilman hosts Prairie Farm in second round

The Gilman football team will see its second opponent from the West Lakeland Conference in as many weeks on Friday as the Pirates host Prairie Farm in the second round of the eight-man playoffs.

The top-seeded Pirates (9-0) advanced out of the opening round last Friday with a 53-15 win over Clayton while the second-seeded Panthers came from behind to beat McDonell 46-40. Prairie Farm (8-1) tied Luck for the conference championship during the regular season, defeating the Cardinals 38-24 on Sept. 17 and carried an unbeaten record into the last week of the regular season before suffering a 28-14 loss to Shell Lake.

The Panthers ran for 2,281 yards and 26 touchdowns during the regular season, according to WisSports.net, but took to the air in their playoff win over the Macks with five touchdown passes.

“They’re back to healthy," Gilman coach Robin Rosemeyer said of Prairie Farm. "They made plays. It was kind of a back-and-forth game with them and McDonell in a game that could’ve gone either way. They have some athletic kids. We think we’re pretty athletic and I think they match us pretty well athletically. Obviously that’s a concern with the speed they can bring to the game.”

Running back Quade Larson (1,211 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns in the regular season) and quarterback Tyler Rassbach (759 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns) lead the team on the ground but the offense also showed against McDonell the team's passing needs to be respected.

Gilman likewise showed its ability to both throw and run in its 53-15 win over the Bears last Friday. The Pirates showcased their usual strong effort on the ground with 324 rushing yards and four touchdowns as a team led by 118 yards and two scores from Julian Krizan. But Krizan and the Pirates also threw for 209 yards and three scores as Krizan and tight ends Branden Ustianowski and Bryson Keepers hit many big plays through the air. Ustianowski and Keepers combined for six catches for all 209 yards and the three scores.

One week prior against McDonell, Gilman ran for 434 yards and eight touchdowns led by 250 yards and four scores from Grady Kroeplin.

“We kind of went with the goal thinking they were going to try to stop the run being against McDonell we had so many rushing yards,” Rosemeyer said of his team's approach against Clayton. “We knew we’d have to be able to throw the ball a little bit. We have the capability to do it and we have two good tight ends in Branden Ustianowski and Bryson Keepers and we were able to get them out in space on some quick outs and we got them on some deep fly patterns.”

Gilman and Prairie Farm have each reached the final eight of the statewide eight-man playoffs by virtue of their first round wins. Friday's winner will meet the winner of Saturday's matchup between Wausau Newman and Belmont next week in the semifinals with a trip to the state championship game on the line in that matchup.

The Pirates program is no stranger to battling for possible trips to state under its longtime coach Rosemeyer as the team won Division 7 titles in 2006 and 2010 and finished runner-up in 2005 in 11-man competition.

As teams get deeper into the postseason, the little things and limiting mistakes become all the more important as programs want to keep their seasons alive.

“Little things like tackling well and blocking well (are important)," Rosemeyer said. "A turnover here and there is going to be a big deal and maybe even a big play on special teams. There’s so many variables that come into play when you have two equally matched teams.”

