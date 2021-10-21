Prep Football Eight-Man Playoffs: McDonell faces physical contest in opener at Prairie Farm

The McDonell football program has come a long way in four years.

The Macks started their eight-man journey in 2018 with a winless campaign and now are in the postseason for the first time, earning a No. 3 seed and will play at No. 2 Prairie Farm on Friday evening. McDonell (6-2) started the season with six consecutive victories before suffering losses to Phillips and Gilman. The Pirates ran for 434 yards in last Friday's 58-24 win over the Macks and in recent weeks McDonell has faced stiff challenges in the run defense department. The last three opponents for the Macks (New Auburn, Phillips and McDonell) have each run for at least 347 yards.

McDonell was able to work around that in a 48-12 win at New Auburn on Oct. 1 but had a harder time keeping the Loggers and Pirates out of the end zone, allowing at least 46 points in both losses to close the regular season.

Prairie Farm brings a similar physical nature on offense, rushing for 2,281 yards and 26 touchdowns during the regular season, according to WisSports.net.

“Defensively it’s been a struggle the last couple weeks especially," McDonell coach Jason Cox said. "We haven’t been sharp on both sides of the ball but defensively we’ve really struggled against the run so we’ve got to figure something out there. We are short a few guys on defense but it’s got to be a next-man-up mentality. We’ve got to figure out this week who wants it and who wants to go make plays so we can make some stops and hopefully have a good game.”

Prairie Farm (7-1) is led in the run game by running back Quade Larson (1,211 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns) and quarterback Tyler Rassbach (759 rushing yards, 11 scores). The Panthers shared the West Lakeland Conference championship with Luck. Prairie Farm defeated Luck 38-24 on Sept. 17 but lost the chance at a solo championship with a 28-14 defeat to Shell Lake last Friday.

“We’ve got to get guys in the right position and guys that want to go hit," Cox said. "So hopefully some guys can show us this week they want to do that and we can be a bit more physical.”

McDonell will look to help the defense out by putting up plenty of points of its own on offense. The Macks average close to 376 total yards per game and have found more balance this season on the ground and through the air. Friday will mark the first time McDonell has qualified for the eight-man playoffs. No eight-man postseason was held in 2020 when the Macks finished 5-3 including a 4-1 effort in Central Wisconsin West Conference play.

Prairie Farm was ranked sixth in the final WisSports.net eight-man state coaches poll of the regular season and was a part of the initial group to move to eight-man nearly a decade ago. The Macks and Panthers are currently scheduled to become conference foes next season when statewide realignment proposes moving Prairie Farm into the Central Wisconsin West Conference to join New Auburn, Cornell, Lake Holcombe and Bruce.

Friday's matchup marks just the second time the two programs will meet on the gridiron. Kurt Geissler's Macks squad opened the 1994 season with a 37-0 win over the Panthers on Aug. 26 of that year.

The winner of the game moves on to the quarterfinals to face the winner of Friday's Clayton at Gilman matchup.

“It should be a fun experience for us," Cox said of his team's first-ever trip to the eight-man playoffs. "It’s something we haven’t really got to do. It’s something we’ve worked to and it was a goal to get there and make a little noise in the playoffs and now we have the chance to do it. We don’t have a ton of momentum here after losing a couple but we’re hoping we can get things on track here for the start of the playoffs.”

