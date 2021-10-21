Prep Football Eight-Man Playoffs: Top-ranked Gilman eager for first taste of playoffs in hosting Clayton

The Gilman football team has won 15 of its first 16 games since moving to eight-man in 2020.

But Friday will mark the first time the Pirates will play in a playoff game as Gilman (8-0) prepares to host Clayton (5-3) in the opening round of the eight-man playoffs. Gilman earned one of four statewide number one seeds in its four-team regional for the statewide 16-man tournament after concluding an unbeaten Central Wisconsin West Conference championship with a 58-24 at McDonell last Friday.

Gilman, Luck, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas and Wausau Newman are the four number one seeds around the state for the four-round tournament and the Pirates will start with a Bears squad that started 4-0 before losing three of its final four games overall.

Clayton's offense is led by dual-threat quarterback Colton Zacharias. The senior signal caller threw for 689 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for 1,180 yards and 18 touchdowns during the regular season, according to WisSports.net. The Bears can operate out of a tight formation or spread defenses out to try to create running room for Zacharias.

“They are predominantly a run team," Gilman coach Robin Rosemeyer said. "They’re going to spread you out and go with double tight ends, kind of an unbalanced line. But either way whatever formation they do they’re very run dominant team.”

Running backs Ryan Becker (497 rushing yards, four touchdowns) and Avery Starzecki (418 rushing yards, five TDs) are also key players on the ground while wide receiver Nick Luoma (21 receptions, 259 receiving yards, five touchdowns) is Zacharias' favorite target when he takes to the air.

Clayton finished fourth in the West Lakeland Conference, a league that produced five playoff teams. Gilman played Clayton in 2020, earning a 66-0 win against a Bears team that was much less experienced then than it is now.

“Our ability to stop the run will be a dominant thing, whether it’s more of a spread or tight formation," Rosemeyer said.

Gilman's first season of eight-man football in 2020 was played without a true playoff tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pirates did set up a matchup at the end of the season with Belmont as both teams were unbeaten and ranked in the top three of the WisSports.net eight-man state coaches poll. Belmont earned a 24-20 win over Gilman in the contest but Rosemeyer said the team is excited for its first taste of a true postseason since moving to eight-man.

“The kids are excited for the opportunity," Rosemeyer said. "It was a little bit new with how it was going to work out this year with just taking the 16 teams in eight-man and how they were put you in groupings.”

The Pirates were placed in a region with Clayton as well as another West Lakeland Conference school Prairie Farm and a CWWC foe in McDonell. The winner of Friday's games will meet next week in the quarterfinals.

Gilman ran for 434 yards and eight touchdowns in last week's win over Gilman with Grady Kroeplin (250 yards, four TDs) and Julian Krizan (99 yards, two scores) shouldering much of the load. Rosemeyer said the Pirates are a little beat up after the physical contest with the Macks, but will be ready to go as they begin the postseason.

“We got a little bit banged up (last week) at McDonell. I think both teams got banged up the other night," Rosemeyer said. "I think we’ll be at full strength, it’s just a matter of being as healthy as we can be. I think Clayton got a little banged up to in their (last) game so it’s kind of a war of attrition when you get this time of year. Plus you’re playing good teams, teams get a little more physical so it’s a matter of staying healthy and hopefully you can keep your best players on the field.”

