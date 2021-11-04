Prep Football Eight-Man Playoffs: Top-ranked Gilman, Wausau Newman square off with trip to state championship on the line

A trip to the eight-man football state championship game will be on the line Friday night when Gilman faces Wausau Newman at Oriole Park in Stanley in a battle of top-ranked unbeatens.

The Pirates (10-0) are coming off a 53-8 win over Prairie Farm last Friday in the quarterfinals while the Fighting Cardinals (10-0) pitched a 35-0 shutout over Belmont on Saturday.

Both Gilman and Wausau Newman entered the playoffs as favorites to make deep runs, ranking first and second, respectively, in the final WisSports.net eight-man state coaches poll of the regular season.

“They’re as good as advertised,” Gilman coach Robin Rosemeyer said of Wausau Newman. “The first time we got to see them play was Saturday and they’re fast, they’re athletic, they’re well coached. There’s a reason they’re undefeated.”

Friday’s matchup is a battle of Central Wisconsin Conference champions as the Pirates won the Central Wisconsin West Conference title and the Fighting Cardinals finished at the top of the Central Wisconsin East Conference title during the regular season. Offensively the Fighting Cardinals are led by junior quarterback Conner Krach, who has thrown for 2,014 yards and 34 touchdowns against just three interceptions on 151 total pass attempts, according to WisSports.net. Krach also leads the team in rushing with 458 yards and six touchdowns while Josh Klement (351 rushing yards, four touchdowns) also sees action on the ground.

Jacob Pfiffner (34 receptions, 865 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns) and Klement (29 receptions, 343 receiving yards and seven touchdowns) are Krach’s favorite targets in the passing game. Krach threw for 183 yards and two touchdowns to Eli Gustafson in Saturday’s win.

“We kind of compare them to McDonell in some aspects where they’re going to throw it and run it just like McDonell did where they have the good receivers,” Rosemeyer said of Wausau Newman. “They’re a little bit more experienced kids (with) juniors and seniors where McDonell is sometimes younger but it’s the same way.”

The Fighting Cardinals have also been dominant on defense with Saturday’s win marking the fourth straight shutout. Overall the team hasn’t allowed a point in 17 consecutive quarters dating back to a 21-12 win over Greenwood on Sept. 24. Wausau Newman has six shutouts on the year and has allowed more than 12 points just once with a defense Rosemeyer called fast and physical.

“There’s really no downfall to them,” Rosemeyer said of Wausau Newman.

Gilman advanced to the semifinals with a 53-8 win over Prairie Farm, scoring 38 points in the first half. Julian Krizan ran for 176 yards and two scores and also threw for 155 yards and three touchdowns. Grady Kroeplin added 113 rushing yards and a score while Troy Duellman had 35 rushing yards and a score. Braden Ustianowski and Bryson Keepers caught all five of Krizan’s completions with Ustianowski hauling in two of the touchdowns.

“We were able to run the ball OK at times and setup some play action stuff and the kids were able to make some plays,” Rosemeyer said of the win over Prairie Farm. “They loaded the line on us a little bit so that enabled us to run some play action and get some kids open deep so that also helped.”

The Pirates and Fighting Cardinals were set to play last fall at the end of the year before Wausau Newman had to cancel due to COVID-19 concerns. The two teams will get a chance to meet on Friday with a trip to the state tournament on the line. The victory moves on to play the winner of Friday’s Luck vs Wabeno/Laona semifinal game in Medford next week for the state championship. Wausau Newman fell to Luck 42-27 in the 2019 state title game at Dorais Field.

“They don’t leave you any room for error offensively or defensively,” Rosemeyer said of Wausau Newman. “We need to tackle well in space, protect the football. (It’s) kind of the same old, same old thing when you’re playing against a good team you really just need to execute well and it could come down to three or four different plays that are made on who wins Friday night.

“It’s a challenge that our kids know they have to play well and they’re excited for the opportunity and hopefully we can give ourselves a chance to win in the end.”

