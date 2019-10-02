Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah at McDonell

Previous Matchup: N/A

All-Time Series: N/A

Matchup: The Macks host the Resorters at Dorais Field in an 8-man matchup...Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah had a 3-game winning streak snapped last week in a 28-14 loss to Wausau Newman...Quarerback Brady Hassinger (66 of 157, 997 passing yards and 12 passing TDs to go with 525 rushing yards and four rushing TDs, according to WisSports.net) and wide receiver Finn Shields (19 receptions, 326 yards and one TD) lead the Resorter offense...The Resorters defeated Williams Bay (57-20), Saint Mary Catholic (38-0) and Oakfield (34-33) during their win streak.