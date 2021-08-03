Prep Football: Excitement high as prep football season starts with first day of practice

Chuck Raykovich has problems sleeping this time of year.
And it has nothing to do with the heat.
Tuesday marked the first day of practice for 11-man prep football teams around the state, and in Chippewa County that meant Chi-Hi, Bloomer, Cadott and Stanley-Boyd returned to the gridiron to start preparations for the fall season. At Dorais Field, the Cardinals kicked off the season with their standard afternoon practice, and after handing out equipment on Monday, Raykovich's team is in full swing.
“It’s a crescendo effect where it builds and builds and builds," Raykovich said of the start of the season. "The last day of school to me is when it’s time to get going for the season. I didn’t sleep last night. I didn’t sleep the night before either for equipment handout.”
A Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Famer, Raykovich begins his 36th season leading the Cardinals and his 48th overall coaching the sport. The first date of practice returned to the start of August this year after being bumped back into September last year when the fall season was condensed amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cardinals finished 3-3 in 2020 with victories over Hudson, Rice Lake and Marshfield, and Raykovich has been pleased with how his team has put in the time to get better since the end of last year.
“The good thing about this team is it's team member driven," Raykovich said. "These kids have done a lot together this summer. Any time you have kids like that, it’s exciting because we’re not having to beg kids to do things, they’re just doing it on their own. We’ve got great captainship this year, great leadership so it’s going to be an exciting year for us.”
Another exciting thing for the Cardinals is the overall roster numbers, the highest in Raykovich's lengthy tenure leading the program.
“We’ve got more kids out than we’ve ever had," Raykovich said. "We have no equipment left. None. Nothing.”
Cadott starts its second season in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference after a competitive first campaign in the league in which the Hornets went 2-4 with only one of those losses decided by more than one score. Stanley-Boyd, like many others in the Cloverbelt Conference, returns a bevy of experienced players in what should be a spirited battle atop the league standings. The Orioles were third in the conference a season ago.
Bloomer also has experience returning with 24 letterwinners back from a 2020 squad that was 3-3 in league play as the Blackhawks aim for their familiar perch in the top half of the Heart O'North Conference.
The first day of 8-man football practice is next Tuesday; McDonell, New Auburn, Cornell, Lake Holcombe, Thorp and Gilman will be among the teams to join in the action with their first day of practice.
Cornell and Lake Holcombe are each fielding their own 8-man teams for the first time after co-oping from 2013-20. The Macks, Trojans and Pirates will once again battle in the Central Wisconsin West Conference, a league Gilman won a season ago. The Pirates emerged as one of the top 8-man teams in the state with a 6-1 overall record including a 5-0 record in league play and ended the year ranked third in the WisSports.net 8-Man State Coaches Poll, while the Macks put together a 5-3 mark and were eighth. The Trojans finished 2-3 in 2020 with wins over Bruce and Alma Center Lincoln.
Cornell, Lake Holcombe and Thorp will play 8-man football for the first time and will do so as a part of the newly-created Rogue Independent Conference, a league that also includes Owen-Withee, Almond-Bancroft and Athens. Each team is new to 8-man football with eyes set on moving on to other leagues in 2022.
Teams underway with practice this week will have scrimmages at the end of next week on Friday, Aug. 13, with Chi-Hi hosting Northwestern, Stanley-Boyd welcoming several teams to Oriole Park, Bloomer competing at Ladysmith and Cadott traveling to Fall Creek. The 8-man teams will scrimmage a week later on as McDonell heads for Clayton and Lake Holcombe is at Bruce on Aug. 20, while Cornell and New Auburn among the teams participating in the Thorp scrimmage on Aug. 21.
The 11-man regular season begins for many teams on Thursday, Aug. 19, including Chi-Hi as the Cardinals host Holmen while the county's other teams are in action on Aug. 20 as Cadott hosts Stanley-Boyd and Bloomer welcomes Somerset before 8-man regular season action starts a week later.