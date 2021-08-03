Prep Football: Excitement high as prep football season starts with first day of practice

“The good thing about this team is it's team member driven," Raykovich said. "These kids have done a lot together this summer. Any time you have kids like that, it’s exciting because we’re not having to beg kids to do things, they’re just doing it on their own. We’ve got great captainship this year, great leadership so it’s going to be an exciting year for us.”

Another exciting thing for the Cardinals is the overall roster numbers, the highest in Raykovich's lengthy tenure leading the program.

“We’ve got more kids out than we’ve ever had," Raykovich said. "We have no equipment left. None. Nothing.”

Cadott starts its second season in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference after a competitive first campaign in the league in which the Hornets went 2-4 with only one of those losses decided by more than one score. Stanley-Boyd, like many others in the Cloverbelt Conference, returns a bevy of experienced players in what should be a spirited battle atop the league standings. The Orioles were third in the conference a season ago.

Bloomer also has experience returning with 24 letterwinners back from a 2020 squad that was 3-3 in league play as the Blackhawks aim for their familiar perch in the top half of the Heart O'North Conference.