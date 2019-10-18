STANLEY — The Stanley-Boyd football team had a razor thin margin for error.
A few too many big plays allowed and mistakes made life that much tougher.
The Orioles hung tough before Colby pulled away to a 33-6 Cloverbelt Conference win on Friday evening at Oriole Park. The defeat eliminated Stanley-Boyd from playoff contention, marking the first time since 2009 the program won't be in the postseason.
Stanley-Boyd (4-5, 3-5) fell behind almost immediately, but battled back and was within one score late in the first half before the Hornets (7-2, 7-1) scored with nine seconds before the break. Colby tallied two touchdowns in the third quarter to help pull away and prevail in the final battle between the teams as conference foes.
"We shot ourselves in the foot," Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig said. "We've done that too many times this year and we talked about as a coaching staff we just have to do better."
The Orioles turned the ball over three times and had a few too many defensive breakdowns against an explosive Colby team that was second to Eau Claire Regis in the Cloverbelt standings.
Tyler Klement broke free on a 72-yard touchdown run 29 seconds into the game to put Colby in front almost immediately at 7-0. But the Orioles had a response with a score of their own as Cooper Nichols found the end zone from eight yards out a few minutes later to pull his team within one at 7-6.
Klement added a 5-yard run with 6:54 left until halftime but a late score would push the Oriole deficit to two scores as Roman Schmitt hit Joe Hawthorne on a 42-yard pass with just nine seconds left before the break.
"Defensively they had a handful of big plays. I thought our defense played well other than those big plays here and there," Koenig said.
Back-to-back penalties to open the first drive of the third quarter helped lead to a Stanley-Boyd punt and it took Colby just two plays to find the end zone on its first drive of the half. Gavino Lopez's 39-yard run pushed the Hornets down to the 4-yard line where Klement did the rest to improve Colby's lead to 27-6.
Stanley-Boyd moved methodically down the field on its next possession, but fumbled the ball away with 4:32 left in the third. Colby scored once more on the last play of the third quarter as the Schmitt-to-Hawthorne connection synced up on a 21-yard pitch and catch to push the Hornets in front by four scores.
Brady Potaczek finished with 66 rushing yards on 13 carries for the Orioles while Nichols ran for 33 yards and caught seven passes for 47 yards. Both Klement and Lopez went over the 100-yard mark for Colby with 130 and 101 yards, respectively.
Stanley-Boyd graduates seniors Brett Schneider, Joey McDermond, Mitchel Witt, Marcus Campbell, Ryan Eslinger and Dustin Bergman, a small group that Koenig said had a good impact on the program.
"It's a hard task for that small group to try to lead and try to get the younger guys up to speed. They fought hard, they did a nice job and they'll be missed," Koenig said of the seniors.
