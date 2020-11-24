 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Football: Four Bloomer players earn All-Heart O'North Conference first team honors
0 comments
Prep Football | Bloomer Blackhawks

Prep Football: Four Bloomer players earn All-Heart O'North Conference first team honors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Four members of the Bloomer football team have earned All-Heart O'North Conference first team honors for the 2020 season.

Senior end/flanker Charlie Herrick, senior offensive lineman Zach Steinmetz, junior quarterback Jack Strand and senior inside linebacker Brock Haseltine were all selected to the first team at their respective positions.

Junior defensive lineman Gunnar Grambo and senior inside linebacker Dalton Cook were chosen to the second team defense.

Cumberland senior end/flanker Jack Martens was selected as the Heart O'North Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Northwestern senior defensive lineman Adam Thompson was chosen as the Heart O'North Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

First Team Offense

PositionNameSchoolYear
QBJack StrandBloomerJunior
QBMaddux AllenCumberlandJunior
RBSam SchradleCumberlandSenior
RBColin TrauttNorthwesternSenior 
RBJackson BassettSpoonerSenior 
RBDayo OyeSt. Croix FallsJunior
End/FlankerCharlie HerrickBloomerSenior 
End/FlankerDe Shaun AmesCumberlandSenior
End/FlankerJack MartensCumberlandSenior 
OLZach SteinmetzBloomerSenior 
OLMichael CheckaCumberlandSenior 
OLMilan MonchilovichCumberlandSenior 
OLBen BenesNorthwesternJunior
OLAdam ThompsonNorthwesternSenior 
OLTanner GaffeySt. Croix FallsSenior 
UtilityRichie MurphyCameronSenior 

First Team Defense

PositionNameSchoolYear
DLBlake SiebertCumberlandJunior
DLAdam ThompsonNorthwesternSenior 
DLMichael ColalilloSpoonerSenior 
DLTanner GaffeySt. Croix FallsSenior 
OLBGavin JarchowCumberlandJunior
OLBAustin SchliesNorthwesternJunior
OLBAJ HotchkissSpoonerSenior 
ILBBrock HaseltineBloomerSenior 
ILBTravis RunbergCumberlandSenior 
ILBBrennen WernerNorthwesternSenior 
ILBBrody JepsonSpoonerJunior
ILBKaleb BentsSt. Croix FallsSenior 
CB/SJack MartensCumberlandSenior 
CB/SSam SchradleCumberlandSenior 
CB/SJase NelsonNorthwesternSophomore
CB/SZack ClarkSt. Croix FallsSenior 
KickerDawson KriskeNorthwesternJunior
PunterLucas AndersonCumberlandSenior 

Second Team Offense

PositionNameSchoolYear
End/FlankerCaleb GillettCameronJunior
End/FlankerBrady BelisleSt. Croix FallsSophomore
OLWilliam WeiseBarronJunior
OLIsaiah SeffingaCameronSenior 
OLIsaac RunstromCumberlandJunior
OLDylan AndersonNorthwesternSenior 
OLTrent OrlowskiNorthwesternSenior 
OLSam WilsonSt. Croix FallsSenior 
RBIan PayneCameronSenior 
RBBrennen WernerNorthwesternSenior
RBKaleb BentsSt. Croix FallsSenior 

Second Team Defense

PositionNameSchoolYear
DLCarter La LibertyBarronSenior 
DLGunnar GramboBloomerJunior
DLMike MonchilovichCumberlandSenior 
DLTitus GradenNorthwesternSenior 
DLPorter BocheSt. Croix FallsSophomore
OLBTanner KaufmanNorthwesternSophomore
OLBBennett BergmanSt. Croix FallsSenior 
ILBDalton CookBloomerSenior 
ILBIsaac RunstromCumberlandJunior
ILBGreg OhmanNorthwesternJunior
ILBCarter MeltonSpoonerSenior 
ILBGraidy GuggisbergSt. Croix FallsSenior 
CBSam BaumgardBarronJunior
CBRichie MurphyCameronSenior 
CBDa Shaun AmesCumberlandSenior 
CBHarrison NelsonNorthwesternSenior 
CBColin TrauttNorthwesternSenior 

Offensive Player of the Year—Jack Martens, Cumberland

Defensive Player of the Year—Adam Thompson, Northwestern

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: McDonell football routs Siren 64-16 in season finale

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News