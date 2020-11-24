Prep Football: Four Bloomer players earn All-Heart O'North Conference first team honors

Four members of the Bloomer football team have earned All-Heart O'North Conference first team honors for the 2020 season.
Senior end/flanker Charlie Herrick, senior offensive lineman Zach Steinmetz, junior quarterback Jack Strand and senior inside linebacker Brock Haseltine were all selected to the first team at their respective positions.
Junior defensive lineman Gunnar Grambo and senior inside linebacker Dalton Cook were chosen to the second team defense.
Cumberland senior end/flanker Jack Martens was selected as the Heart O'North Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Northwestern senior defensive lineman Adam Thompson was chosen as the Heart O'North Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
First Team Offense
|Position
|Name
|School
|Year
|QB
|Jack Strand
|Bloomer
|Junior
|QB
|Maddux Allen
|Cumberland
|Junior
|RB
|Sam Schradle
|Cumberland
|Senior
|RB
|Colin Trautt
|Northwestern
|Senior
|RB
|Jackson Bassett
|Spooner
|Senior
|RB
|Dayo Oye
|St. Croix Falls
|Junior
|End/Flanker
|Charlie Herrick
|Bloomer
|Senior
|End/Flanker
|De Shaun Ames
|Cumberland
|Senior
|End/Flanker
|Jack Martens
|Cumberland
|Senior
|OL
|Zach Steinmetz
|Bloomer
|Senior
|OL
|Michael Checka
|Cumberland
|Senior
|OL
|Milan Monchilovich
|Cumberland
|Senior
|OL
|Ben Benes
|Northwestern
|Junior
|OL
|Adam Thompson
|Northwestern
|Senior
|OL
|Tanner Gaffey
|St. Croix Falls
|Senior
|Utility
|Richie Murphy
|Cameron
|Senior
First Team Defense
|Position
|Name
|School
|Year
|DL
|Blake Siebert
|Cumberland
|Junior
|DL
|Adam Thompson
|Northwestern
|Senior
|DL
|Michael Colalillo
|Spooner
|Senior
|DL
|Tanner Gaffey
|St. Croix Falls
|Senior
|OLB
|Gavin Jarchow
|Cumberland
|Junior
|OLB
|Austin Schlies
|Northwestern
|Junior
|OLB
|AJ Hotchkiss
|Spooner
|Senior
|ILB
|Brock Haseltine
|Bloomer
|Senior
|ILB
|Travis Runberg
|Cumberland
|Senior
|ILB
|Brennen Werner
|Northwestern
|Senior
|ILB
|Brody Jepson
|Spooner
|Junior
|ILB
|Kaleb Bents
|St. Croix Falls
|Senior
|CB/S
|Jack Martens
|Cumberland
|Senior
|CB/S
|Sam Schradle
|Cumberland
|Senior
|CB/S
|Jase Nelson
|Northwestern
|Sophomore
|CB/S
|Zack Clark
|St. Croix Falls
|Senior
|Kicker
|Dawson Kriske
|Northwestern
|Junior
|Punter
|Lucas Anderson
|Cumberland
|Senior
Second Team Offense
|Position
|Name
|School
|Year
|End/Flanker
|Caleb Gillett
|Cameron
|Junior
|End/Flanker
|Brady Belisle
|St. Croix Falls
|Sophomore
|OL
|William Weise
|Barron
|Junior
|OL
|Isaiah Seffinga
|Cameron
|Senior
|OL
|Isaac Runstrom
|Cumberland
|Junior
|OL
|Dylan Anderson
|Northwestern
|Senior
|OL
|Trent Orlowski
|Northwestern
|Senior
|OL
|Sam Wilson
|St. Croix Falls
|Senior
|RB
|Ian Payne
|Cameron
|Senior
|RB
|Brennen Werner
|Northwestern
|Senior
|RB
|Kaleb Bents
|St. Croix Falls
|Senior
Second Team Defense
|Position
|Name
|School
|Year
|DL
|Carter La Liberty
|Barron
|Senior
|DL
|Gunnar Grambo
|Bloomer
|Junior
|DL
|Mike Monchilovich
|Cumberland
|Senior
|DL
|Titus Graden
|Northwestern
|Senior
|DL
|Porter Boche
|St. Croix Falls
|Sophomore
|OLB
|Tanner Kaufman
|Northwestern
|Sophomore
|OLB
|Bennett Bergman
|St. Croix Falls
|Senior
|ILB
|Dalton Cook
|Bloomer
|Senior
|ILB
|Isaac Runstrom
|Cumberland
|Junior
|ILB
|Greg Ohman
|Northwestern
|Junior
|ILB
|Carter Melton
|Spooner
|Senior
|ILB
|Graidy Guggisberg
|St. Croix Falls
|Senior
|CB
|Sam Baumgard
|Barron
|Junior
|CB
|Richie Murphy
|Cameron
|Senior
|CB
|Da Shaun Ames
|Cumberland
|Senior
|CB
|Harrison Nelson
|Northwestern
|Senior
|CB
|Colin Trautt
|Northwestern
|Senior
Offensive Player of the Year—Jack Martens, Cumberland
Defensive Player of the Year—Adam Thompson, Northwestern
