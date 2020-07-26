Prep Football: Gilman catching up as it prepares for 8-man debut season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robin Rosemeyer has been around the game of football for a long time.

But even a two-time state championship coach knows when he has some things to learn.

Rosemeyer’s Gilman program is making the move to 8-man football beginning this season as they join with McDonell, New Auburn, Bruce, Alma Center Lincoln and Phillips in the newly-created CWC West Conference.

Gilman came to the decision for the move last summer, citing decreasing attendance in the district. The Pirates played out their final season of 11-man last fall and it was a good one as the team posted a 9-3 overall record, finishing second to Abbotsford in the Cloverwood Conference standings and making a run to the Division 7 quarterfinals in the postseason with wins over Pittsville and Almond-Bancroft before falling to eventual state runner-up Edgar in the third round.

The plan for Rosemeyer and the program was to turn their full attention to 8-man after the season and dig in throughout the offseason to get ready. But the COVID-19 pandemic turned the world upside down starting in mid-March, canceling a football clinic Rosemeyer was looking forward to that would help him. Thursday’s decision by the WIAA to postpone the start of the prep football until Sept. 7 gives the team more time to prepare, but also less margin for error once the season starts.