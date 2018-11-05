The Gilman football team had eight players selected to the All-Cloverwood Conference first team for the 2018 season.
The Pirates had four players on offense and four on defense as a part of the year-end team. Junior quarterback Gabe Gunderson, senior running back Maverick Birkenholz, sophomore receiver Kade Kroeplin and junior offensive lineman Brad Copenhaver were also selected on offense while senior defensive lineman Torger Crick, senior linebacker Kellvin Krizan, defensive back Birkenholz and senior punter Dallas Skabroud were selected to the first team defense.
Crick (end), senior Hunter Schmuckal (offensive lineman) and Kroeplin (kicker) were selected to the second team offense with Schmuckal (defensive lineman) chosen to the second team defense.
Gilman senior end Dayne Tallier, defensive lineman Copenhaver, linebacker Skabroud and defensive back Kroeplin were each honorable mentions, as was Thorp sophomore defensive lineman Dylan Neisius.
Abbotsford running back Joseph Aguilera was named the conference's offensive player of the year while Loyal defensive lineman Stephen Buchanan was chosen as the league's defensive player of the year. Abbotsford's Jake Knapmiller was named the conference's coach of the year and Gilman assistant coach Tom Tallier was selected as the Cloverwood's assistant coach of the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.