Gilman junior Kade Kroeplin and senior Brad Copenhaver have been named to the All-Cloverbelt Conference first team on both offense and defense this season.
Kroeplin made the first team as a running back and was joined on the first team offense by offensive lineman Brad Copenhaver and Thorp senior end Isaac Soumis. Kroeplin was selected to the defense as a defensive back, joined by Copenhaver on the defensive line and senior linebacker Kirklan Thompson.
Gilman senior quarterback Gabe Gunderson, junior running back Brayden Boie and senior offensive lineman Joe Olson were selected to the second team. Soumis made the second team defense as a defensive end, joined by Gilman senior defensive lineman Ethan Grunseth and Gunderson at linebacker.
Gilman sophomore end Bryson Keepers, sophomore linebacker Julian Krizan and senior Ethan Person were honorable mentions, as were Thorp running back Zander Rockow, sophomore end Aiden Reis, junior defensive linemen Dylan Neisius and Reed Mertens, defensive linemen Neisius, junior linebacker Ayden Webster, defensive back Rockow and senior defensive back Kalvin Lara.
Gilman head coach Robin Rosemeyer was selected as the conference's coach of the year and Gilman assistant coach Tom Tallier was chosen as the assistant coach of the year. Abbotsford quarterback Dalton Feddick was selected as the conference's offensive player of the year and Abbotsford linebacker Blake Draper was picked as the conference's defensive player of the year.
All-Cloverbelt Conference
First Team Offense
Quarterback—Dalton Feddick, Abbotsford. Running Back—Kade Kroeplin, Gilman; Dayne Diethelm, Athens; Nathan Buchanan, Loyal. Ends—Isaac Soumis, Thorp; Blake Draper, Abbotsford. Offensive Lineman—Chase Sperl, Abbotsford; Brad Copenhaver, Gilman; Colby Toufar, Loyal; Martin Aguilera, Abbotsford; Treyton Thomas, Greenwood. Kicker—Martin Aguilera, Abbotsford.
Offensive Player of the Year—Dalton Feddick, Abbotsford.
First Team Defense
Defensive Lineman—Jacob Baumgartner, Loyal; Brad Copenhaver, Gilman; Chase Sperl, Abbotsford; Spencer Kraus, Athens. Linebacker—Blake Draper, Abbotsford; Dayne Diethelm, Athens; Colby Toufar, Loyal; Kirklan Thompson, Gilman. Defensive Back—Kade Kroeplin, Gilman; Cooper Bredlau, Greenwood; Dalton Feddick, Abbotsford. Punter—Dalton Feddick, Abbotsford.
Defensive Player of the Year—Blake Draper, Abbotsford.
Second Team Offense
Quarterback—Gabe Gunderson, Gilman. Running Back—Matthew Szymanski, Loyal; Wyatt Artac, Greenwood; Brayden Boie, Gilman. Ends—Westen Schmitz, Greenwood; Cade Faber, Abbotsford. Offensive Lineman—Joe Olson, Gilman; Spencer Kraus, Athens; Brody Miller, Loyal; Sterling Rueden, Abbotsford; Austen Hunke, Greenwood. Kicker—Dayne Diethelm, Athens.
Second Team Defense
Defensive Lineman—Isaac Soumis, Thorp; Ethan Grunseth, Gilman; Dylan Kaae, Owen-Withee; Wyatt Artac, Greenwood. Linebacker—Gabe Gunderson, Gilman; Jonah Hinker, Greenwood; Matthew Szymanski, Loyal; Jaret Hartley, Wis. Rapids Assumption. Defensive Back—Carter Brunke, Athens; PJ Heggemeier, Owen-Withee; Nathan Buchanan, Loyal. Punter—Cooper Diedrich, Athens.
Honorable Mention
Quarterback—Cooper Bredlau, Greenwood. Running Back—Zander Rockow, Thorp; Tyler Weaver, Owen-Withee; Jake Denzine, Athens; Ty Falteisek, Abbotsford. End—Bryson Keepers, Gilman; Aiden Reis, Thorp. Offensive Lineman—Dylan Neisius, Thorp; Reed Mertens, Thorp; Ben Elsen, Wis. Rapids Assumption; Ben Ellenbecker, Athens. Kicker—Alec Sullivan, Wis. Rapids Assumption. Defensive Lineman—Brody Miller, Loyal; Dylan Neisius, Thorp; Mason Wellman, Abbotsford; Derek Bathke, Wis. Rapids Assumption; Sawyer Schreiner, Athens. Linebacker—Ayden Webster, Thorp; Treyton Thomas, Greenwood; Sullivan Whitford, Greenwood; Kaden Redmann, Athens; Julian Krizan, Gilman; Martin Aguilera, Abbotsford. Defensive Back—Zander Rockow, Thorp; Cooper Diedrich, Athens; Ryan Shaw, Wis. Rapids Assumption; Cobie Ellenbecker, Athens; Kalvin Lara, Thorp; Trevyn Wilke, Loyal; Ethan Person, Gilman.
Coach of the Year—Robin Rosemeyer, Gilman. Assistant Coach of the Year—Tom Tallier, Gilman.