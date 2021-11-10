Prep Football: Gilman's Krizan, Keepers named Central Wisconsin West Conference Players of the Year

Gilman seniors Julian Krizan and Bryson Keepers have been named the Central Wisconsin West Conference Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, respectively.

The quarterback Krizan was also a first team selection on offense, joined by junior running back and specialist Grady Kroeplin, Keepers at wide receiver/tight end, senior offensive lineman Zach Marion and junior offensive lineman Braeden Person. McDonell junior Dale Tetrault was a first team selection at wide receiver/tight end and New Auburn senior Wyatt Gotham was chosen on the offensive line.

Keepers was a first team selection on defense on the defensive line for the Pirates, as was Marion. Krizan was chosen on the first team defense at linebacker and junior Branden Ustianowski was at defensive back. McDonell junior Ben Biskupski was a first teamer on defense at defensive back while New Auburn senior linebacker Matt Elmhorst and junior defensive back Braden Johnson were first team honorees for the Trojans.

Gilman senior Bryce Chovan was a second team choice at offensive line, as was Biskupski at wide receiver/tight end for the Macks and New Auburn senior quarterback Ethan Lotts and Elmhorst at running back. McDonell junior defensive lineman Evan Eckes, senior linebacker Xayvion Matthews and Tetrault were second team picks on defense with Gilman's Person and Kroeplin at defensive line and linebacker, respectively.

McDonell freshman quarterback Grant Smiskey, senior defensive lineman Clemmett Matthews and senior linebacker Landon Moulton were honorable mentions, as were New Auburn senior offensive lineman Mike Lauterbach, junior wide receiver/tight end Johnson, senior defensive lineman Gotham, sophomore defensive back Brayden Lotts and senior defensive back Triton Robey. Gilman sophomore linebacker Troy Duellman was also an honorable mention.

All-Central Wisconsin West Conference

First Team Offense

Quarterback—Julian Krizan, Gilman. Running Back—Grady Kroeplin, Gilman; Will Knaack, Phillips. Wide Receiver/Tight End—Dale Tetrault, McDonell; Bryson Keepers, Gilman. Offensive Line—Braeden Person, Gilman; Wyatt Gotham, New Auburn; Zach Marion, Gilman; Kye Tingo, Phillips. Specialist—Grady Kroeplin, Gilman.

Player of the Year—Julian Krizan, Gilman.

First Team Defense

Defensive Line—Zach Marion, Gilman; Bryson Keepers, Gilan; Jake Fusak, Phillips. Linebacker—Matt Elmhorst, New Auburn; Julian Krizan, Gilman. Defensive Back—Branden Ustianowski, Gilman; Ben Biskupski, McDonell; Braden Johnson, New Auburn. Specialist—Will Knaack, Phillips.

Player of the Year—Bryson Keepers, Gilman.

Second Team Offense

Quarterback—Ethan Lotts, New Auburn; Running Back—Matt Elmhorst, New Auburn; Chris Brockman, Bruce; Wide Receiver/Tight End—Ben Biskupski, McDonell; Trent Tondola, Alma Center Lincoln. Offensive Line—Brandon Sommers, Phillips; Gunnar Lahodik, Alma Center Lincoln; Bryce Chovan, Gilman. Specialist—Ethan Podmolik, Phillips.

Second Team Defense

Defensive Line—Jesse Bruhn, Phillips; Braeden Person, Gilman; Evan Eckes, McDonell. Linebacker—Grady Kroeplin, Gilman; Xavyion Matthews, McDonell. Defensive Back—Dale Tetrault, McDonell; Dawson Hauschild, Phillips; Dominic Mabie, Phillips.

Honorable Mention

Quarterback—Jace Paul, Alma Center Lincoln; Grant Smiskey, McDonell. Running Back—James Bruhn, Phillips. Offensive Line—Mike Lauterbach. Wide Receiver/Tight End—Noah Dawley, Alma Center Lincoln; Stephen Werre, Alma Center Lincoln; Braden Johnson, New Auburn. Defensive Line—Clemett Matthews, McDonell; Caleb Gotham, New Auburn. Linebacker—Dominick Tinker, Bruce; Troy Duellman, Gilman; Landon Moulton, McDonell; James Bruhn, Phillips; Kye Tingo, Phillips. Defensive Back—Brayden Lotts, New Auburn; Triton Robey, New Auburn.

