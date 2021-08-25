Prep Football: Growing eight-man game providing a viable alternative for smaller schools

When eight-man football first returned full time to the state of Wisconsin in 2012, many schools were unsure of its long-term viability.
But as the years have passed since its return, more schools have found it to be the way to go.
This year Cornell, Lake Holcombe and Thorp have joined the quickly growing number of small schools around the state making the move and a style of gridiron action that was a total unknown a decade ago, but now is seen as the way to survive and thrive amid the changes of enrollment and participation numbers.
Making the jump
Eight-man football returned to Wisconsin as a full-time option in 2012 and New Auburn was among the 18 schools statewide to make the move. The Trojans, Luck, Siren, Winter, Prairie Farm, Bruce, Northwood/Solon Springs and Birchwood joined together for a conference under the Lakeland banner while the other teams were primarily on the eastern side of the state played an independent schedule.
Current New Auburn head coach Wayne North was an assistant with the Trojans under then-coach Mike Dombrowski and said there was some initial pushback on eight-man. But the more people have seen it, the more they like it.
The New Auburn football team is looking to utilize its additional team speed this year in 8-man competition.
“It was kind of like we’re going to try this to help out small schools and I think people are just seeing success of it, the fun of the game,” North said.
Eight-man football was a popular option for smaller schools in Chippewa County dating back as recently as the 1960s. Prior to 2012, New Auburn last played a full eight-man schedule in 1966 under coach Ed Ganske and prior to that season were led by 1992 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee Joe Raykovich.
The father of current Chi-Hi Hall of Fame coach Chuck Raykovich led the Trojans to four conference championships and one unbeaten season from 1954-66.
With so few teams playing eight-man football at the start, a standard postseason playoff schedule wasn’t feasible. Instead, a ‘jamboree’ was hosted to cap the season, a series of games at D.C. Everest High School featuring the top teams from the Lakeland Conference taking on the best from the rest of the state. A showdown of unbeatens saw unbeaten Prairie Farm rout Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 70-14 to earn the unofficial crown of ‘state champion’.
The jamboree continued through 2017 but by 2018 enough teams had made the move to eight-man for the WIAA to officially sponsor a legitimate postseason tournament to crown a state champ. Eight teams made up the first playoff tournament field as Sevastopol defeated Luck 38-30 at Oriole Park in Stanley to take the title. The eight-team field was expanded to 16 in 2019 and Luck beat Wausau Newman 42-27 at Dorais Field to win the crown.
The WIAA sponsored reduced-player football prior to the advent of the football playoff system in 1976 with 78 schools playing reduced-player football in the late 1950s. At that time, 72 schools were playing eight-player football and six were playing six-player before the numbers dwindled down by the late 1960s.
More join in
The reason for moving to eight-man football for many programs is simple — it allows teams to play the game with fewer players.
As overall participation numbers for many schools have dropped over the years, fielding an 11-man team has become a tougher endeavor. Cadott, Cornell and Lake Holcombe were each forced to cancel games during the 2012 season due to a lack of varsity level players. Ultimately Cadott and Cornell formed an impromptu co-op to play an exhibition schedule during that season but following the season Cornell and Lake Holcombe opted to form a co-op, as they did in several other sports. Cadott took the 2013 season away from varsity competition, instead focusing on junior varsity and c-team level games. The Hornets returned to varsity action in 2014 and have had consistently solid numbers ever since.
The Lake Holcombe/Cornell co-op ran from 2013-20 and built up to being a consistent playoff contender, qualifying for the Division 6 postseason in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Brandon Baldry took over as Lake Holcombe/Cornell head coach in 2020 after serving as an assistant coach for the Knights previously. He also had experience coaching eight-man as an assistant in Bruce prior to joining the co-op and used some of that eight-man influence on his 11-man team. But as more smaller schools — especially in the northern part of the state — moved to eight-man, it caused yearly changes within the remaining teams playing 11-man in the Lakeland Conference, adding additional travel time well over two hours for conference contests.
McDonell played 11-man up through 2016, a season the Macks made the Division 7 playoffs. But after the season it was announced the program would be making the move to eight-man beginning in 2017. However, that season was ultimately canceled due to a lack of player numbers. The first season of eight-man for McDonell instead came in 2018 where the Macks went winless before notching three wins in 2019 and five in 2020. McDonell started playing an independent schedule with many several-hour bus rides across the state to find games. But in 2020 as a part of statewide realignment, McDonell joined New Auburn, Gilman, Bruce, Alma Center Lincoln and Phillips in the Central Wisconsin West Conference.
The McDonell team earned its first winning season since moving to 8-man last season and returns many key players from that team for this year.
“I think playing local games is something we all want, playing teams that we’re familiar with and we don’t have to take very long bus rides is fantastic,” McDonell coach Jason Cox said. “Obviously being in a conference and being able to do that is very helpful as well. Hopefully, we’re not meeting teams on the other side of the state until playoff time.”
Cornell, Lake Holcombe and Thorp won’t have to make as many long trips in their first eight-man season like others did. Those three schools have joined Athens, Almond-Bancroft and Owen-Withee to form the Rogue Independent Conference, a group of teams in their first season of eight-man that could not join a conference for 2021. The league will play for a conference championship trophy and hand out postseason all-conference awards before the teams are able to join different conferences in 2022 as a part of the statewide realignment.
Teams in the Rogue Conference will not be eligible for the postseason tournament, but will have plenty to play for and set the groundwork for teams at their school in future years.
The Lake Holcombe football team brings back eight letterwinners as the Chieftains start a new era in 8-man.
“Our biggest worry was not having games,” Baldry said. “Our biggest worry was not having games if we went eight-man this year because we felt we would not have enough kids to sustain competitively an 11-man season. So we said ‘Let’s do it now, let’s take our bumps this year.’ And then it just so happened all these other schools (said) ‘Hey, we’re in the same boat. Let’s do this.’”
Looking ahead
The future for the eight-man game appears to be bright.
According to the WIAA website, more than 50 teams are scheduled to play an eight-man schedule this season with more joining in future seasons.
Even as the game has gained visibility in the state, coaches have still had to clear up misconceptions players and fans may have about the game. Viewpoints such as eight-man football not being ‘real football’ or that coaches won’t recruit from eight-man programs have faded as the game has gained steam.
“We coach football. Football is football, no matter if it’s 11 or eight and the kids are getting that,” Baldry said. “(At the start) they were kind of like it’s going to be different, it’s going to be like arena football.’ And I said, ‘No gentlemen, no it’s not.”
Just like its 11-man counterpart, eight-man football features many ways to play and coaches new and old are learning more about it every day.
The Cornell football team will have a young, but quick team for its first season going solo in 8-man this fall.
“We’re learning together as a group, so we’re playing up as we go,” said Cornell coach Craig Braaten, who led the Chiefs 11-man team from 2006-2012. “We’re doing the same thing we did with 11-man when I coached but obviously you take the tackles off and squeeze the field. It’s new to them too. We’re seeing what the field looks like with eight kids on it and if we can run a lot of the same 11-man stuff and I think we can.”
Playing with fewer players on the field allows teams the luxury of using athletes who are ready to play at the varsity level, instead of younger players being forced into action out of necessity.
“It puts you on par with a school that’s twice as big as you,” North said. “I don’t know about four times (as big) but a school that’s twice as big as you, you can be competitive most years unless they have an outstanding team. You should be able to move the ball and make things exciting.”
The WIAA will once again be sponsoring a 16-team postseason tournament this year to crown a state champion.
Eight-man football is providing smaller schools with a different way to play, but one that still has the dream destination for everyone.
“It’s benefiting the kids greatly and as a coach, that’s one thing you have to remind yourself. No matter what you do, it’s all about them,” Baldry said.