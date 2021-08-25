Prep Football: Growing eight-man game providing a viable alternative for smaller schools

Just like its 11-man counterpart, eight-man football features many ways to play and coaches new and old are learning more about it every day.

“We’re learning together as a group, so we’re playing up as we go,” said Cornell coach Craig Braaten, who led the Chiefs 11-man team from 2006-2012. “We’re doing the same thing we did with 11-man when I coached but obviously you take the tackles off and squeeze the field. It’s new to them too. We’re seeing what the field looks like with eight kids on it and if we can run a lot of the same 11-man stuff and I think we can.”

Playing with fewer players on the field allows teams the luxury of using athletes who are ready to play at the varsity level, instead of younger players being forced into action out of necessity.

“It puts you on par with a school that’s twice as big as you,” North said. “I don’t know about four times (as big) but a school that’s twice as big as you, you can be competitive most years unless they have an outstanding team. You should be able to move the ball and make things exciting.”

The WIAA will once again be sponsoring a 16-team postseason tournament this year to crown a state champion.