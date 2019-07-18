The Chi-Hi football team traveled to Carson Park in Eau Claire on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 to face the Eau Claire North Huskies.

The Chi-Hi football team hosted River Falls on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 at Dorais Field.

The Chi-Hi football team hosted Superior on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 at Dorais Field.

The Chi-Hi football team played against Eau Claire Memorial on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 at Carson Park in Eau Claire.

The Chi-Hi football team hosted Rice Lake on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 at Dorais Field.

The Chi-Hi football team traveled to Menomonie on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 to face the Mustangs.

The Chi-Hi football team hosted Medford on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 at Dorais Field in a nonconference matchup.

The Chi-Hi football team hosted Holmen on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 at Dorais Field in Chippewa Falls.

Important Dates

August 5: Prep football equipment can be issued

August 6: First day of prep football practice across the state

August 16: Chi-Hi hosts a scrimmage with New Richmond, Sparta at Dorais Field at 10 a.m.

August 23: Chi-Hi's season opener at Holmen

September 6: Chi-Hi's home opener, Veteran's Appreciation Night and Hall of Fame Game against Menomonie