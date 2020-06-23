Prep Football: Heart O'North Conference has head start on WFCA realignment

A pair of Heart O’North stalwarts depart however as Hayward leaves for the Great Northern Conference and Ladysmith heads to the Lakeland. Both schools had been a part of the league for football for at least 68 years prior to the move. Hayward had a 2019-20 school year enrollment size of 607 students when combined with nearby Lac Courte Oreilles, significantly larger than the next closest Heart O’North school Barron (419). The Hurricanes are the smallest school in the GNC based on those enrollment numbers, but are close in line with schools such as Medford (639) and Mosinee (626).

Ladysmith (279) was the third smallest enrollment in the Heart O’North before the move, but now is second to Rib Lake/Prentice (287) and in front of Grantsburg (258) and Unity (255).

Teams across the state will be in 8-team leagues, reserving the first two weeks of the year for nonconference games before seven league contests make up the remaining matchups of the 9-week regular season. With 10 teams in the conference last season, the Heart O’North played a full schedule of league games and Cumberland coach Corey Berghammer said the lack of nonconference matchups hurt HON teams during postseason seeding meetings.