The Chi-Hi football team traveled to Menomonie on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 to face the Mustangs.

Stanley-Boyd was defeated by Eau Claire Regis in a Cloverbelt Conference matchup 44-7 at Oriole Park in Stanley on Friday, August 31, 2018.

The New Auburn football team hosted Bruce on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018 in New Auburn.

MENOMONIE — It was a stretch of the game the Chi-Hi football team would like to have back.

STANLEY — When your team is young and a work in progress, facing one of the top teams in the…

BLOOMER — The Bloomer football team ran for 336 yards and four touchdowns on Friday evening …

HAMMOND — Bloomer’s Cole Michaelsen finished in second place individually at the St. Croix C…

Three Stars

• Luke Geist, Lake Holcombe/Cornell

The Knights quarterback was a dual threat in his team's 22-12 win over Flambeau. Geist threw for 190 passing yards and two touchdowns while adding 65 yards and a score on the ground.

• Zach Ruf, Bloomer

The Blackhawks quarterback just keeps pilling up rushing yards and touchdowns for his unbeaten team. Ruf led a powerful Bloomer run game with 203 yards and two scores.

• Kaden Kinney, Lake Holcombe/Cornell

Kinney made an impact on both sides of the ball against the Falcons, hauling in six passes for 94 yards receiving from Geist while having a team-best 10 tackles including two for loss and a fumble recovery.