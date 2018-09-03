Chippewa County’s mark of four unbeaten prep football teams was trimmed to two after the third week of the season.
Bloomer, Lake Holcombe/Cornell stay perfect
The Blackhawks and Knights each improved to 3-0 with victories on Friday evening.
Bloomer (3-0, 1-0) won its third game in a row to start the season for a third year in a row by defeating Spooner 28-14 to kick off Heart O’North Conference play. The Bloomer run game was once again too hot to handle for the opposition as the Blackhawks tallied 336 yards on the ground. Zach Ruf had the majority of those yards with 203 yards and two scores on 17 carries with Caleb Ruf adding 86 yards and a touchdown and Leif Iverson chipping in with 47 yards and a score. Bloomer returns to action Friday at Ladysmith.
The Knights are 3-0 for the first time in co-op history after defeating Flambeau 22-12. Quarterback Luke Geist threw for 190 yards and touchdown passes to Wyatt Viegut and Josh Jones and added 65 yards and a touchdown on the ground in the win over the Falcons. Kaden Kinney was Geist’s favorite target in the win, hauling in six catches for 94 yards while tallying 10 tackles and recovering a fumble on defense. Lake Holcombe/Cornell hosts Pepin/Alma this Friday in Holcombe in the first home game of the season for the Knights.
Menomonie upends Chi-Hi
Chi-Hi (2-1, 0-1) started quickly in a 33-23 defeat at Menomonie on Friday in the Big Rivers Conference opener.
The Cardinals forced a turnover on Menomonie’s first drive on a Luke Schemenauer interception and quickly turned that into points on Matt Pomietlo’s 5-yard touchdown. But the Mustangs ran for 252 yards and five touchdowns — four from running back Kade Schultz — and scored the next 33 points to take the lead for good. Chi-Hi’s Tyler Bohland found the end zone twice in the fourth quarter with a scoring run and reception from Nolan Hutzler to help the Cardinals trim into the gap. Pomietlo had a team-high 63 rushing yards before leaving the game due to injury.
The Cardinals return home this Friday to host Rice Lake for the program’s annual Veteran’s Appreciation Night.
Eau Claire Regis routs Stanley-Boyd
The Orioles (2-1, 1-1) fell behind in the first minute of the game as the Ramblers picked up a 44-7 in a battle of unbeaten Cloverbelt Conference teams on Friday at Oriole Park.
Eau Claire Regis had plenty of success on the ground, piling up 365 yards rushing to score the sizable victory. Stanley-Boyd quarterback LJ Schmelzer ran for 66 yards and a touchdown and threw for 63 yards for Stanley-Boyd. Noah Gillingham had two catches for 38 yards as the top receiver for the Orioles. Andrew Ernstmeyer ran for a game-high 169 yards for the Ramblers.
Stanley-Boyd starts a three-game swing away from Oriole Park on Friday when the Orioles face Spencer/Marshfield Columbus in Spencer.
McDonell falls to Florence
The Macks (0-3) scored in the second quarter and trailed 16-8 before the Bobcats came to life in a 52-8 contest on Thursday at D.C. Everest.
Kendren Gullo threw for 90 yards and a 12-yard touchdown pass to Adam Waldusky to trim the Florence lead to one score. But a bruising ground game for Florence was too strong as the Bobcats racked up 321 rushing yards in the sizable win.
McDonell returns home this week to host Oakfield on Saturday at Dorais Field.
Cadott, New Auburn kept winless
The Hornets (0-3, 0-3) and Trojans (0-3, 0-1) each were dealt defeats on Thursday evening.
Osseo-Fairchild put together more than 500 yards of total offense as the Thunder beat the Hornets 42-12. Coy Bowe had an 85-yard kickoff return in the first quarter and Brady Spaeth powered in from four yards out for a touchdown run in the fourth quarter for Cadott. The Hornets hosts Neillsville/Granton on Friday.
Bruce (3-0, 1-0) ran for 337 yards and scored 40 points in the first quarter in a 62-6 victory over New Auburn. Nick Walker found the end zone for the Trojans with a 25-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and had a team-high 42 rushing yards for New Auburn. The Trojans play at Prairie Farm on Friday.
Standings
Big Rivers W-L W-L
Hudson 1-0 3-0
Menomonie 1-0 3-0
Rice Lake 1-0 3-0
Superior 1-0 3-0
Chippewa Falls 0-1 2-1
River Falls 0-1 2-1
Eau Claire Memorial 0-1 1-2
Eau Claire North 0-1 0-3
Friday’s Scores
Menomonie 33, Chippewa Falls 23
Superior 42, Eau Claire North 14
Hudson 28, River Falls 27
Rice Lake 60, Eau Claire Memorial 35
Cloverbelt W-L W-L
Colby 3-0 3-0
Eau Claire Regis 3-0 3-0
Spencer/Columbus 2-0 3-0
Stanley-Boyd 1-1 2-1
Altoona 1-2 1-2
Fall Creek 1-2 1-2
Osseo-Fairchild 1-2 1-2
Neillsville/Granton 0-2 0-3
Cadott 0-3 0-3
Thursday’s Games
Osseo-Fairchild 42, Cadott 12
Spencer/Columbus 49, Fall Creek 16
Friday’s Games
Eau Claire Regis 44, Stanley-Boyd 7
Colby 49, Altoona 0
Colfax 34, Neillsville/Granton 12
Heart O’North W-L W-L
Bloomer 1-0 3-0
Northwestern 1-0 3-0
Ladysmith 1-0 1-1
Hayward 1-0 1-2
Barron 0-1 1-2
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0-1 1-2
Cumberland 0-1 1-2
Spooner 0-1 1-2
Friday’s Games
Bloomer 28, Spooner 14
Ladysmith 14, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8
Northwestern 48, Cumberland 20
Hayward 60, Barron 36
North Lakeland W-L W-L
Grantsburg 1-0 3-0
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 1-0 3-0
Unity 1-0 3-0
Webster 0-0 0-0
Cameron 0-0 0-3
Saint Croix Falls 0-1 0-3
Friday’s Games
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 22, Flambeau 12
Hurley 42, Cameron 6
Clear Lake 14, Saint Croix Falls 0
Grantsburg 49, Elmwood/Plum City 22
Webster 34, Pepin/Alma 21
Unity 56, Turtle Lake 8
South 8-Man Lakeland W-L W-L
Bruce 1-0 3-0
Luck 1-0 3-0
Prairie Farm 0-0 3-0
Frederic 0-0 0-2
Clayton 0-1 1-2
New Auburn 0-1 0-3
Thursday’s Game
Bruce 6, New Auburn 6
Friday’s Games
Luck 72, Clayton 24
Prairie Farm 52, Winter/Birchwood 14
Cloverwood W-L W-L
Abbotsford 1-0 2-1
Athens 1-0 2-1
Greenwood 1-0 2-1
Loyal 1-0 2-1
Gilman 0-1 2-1
Thorp 0-1 0-2
Owen-Withee 0-1 0-3
Wis. Rapids Assumption 0-1 0-3
Friday’s Games
Athens 42, Thorp 6
Gilman 40, Independence/Gilmanton 0
Loyal 38, Wis. Rapids Assumption 0
Marathon 28, Abbotsford 17
Greenwood 22, Owen-Withee 7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.