The McDonell football team hosted Northwood/Solon Springs on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 at Dorais Field in an 8-man matchup.

Bloomer opened the 2018 season with a 50-19 win over Somerset at Bloomer on Friday, August 17, 2018.

The Holmen football team took momentum into the locker room at halftime.

Three Stars

• Chi-Hi's Matt Pomietlo

The running back had 107 yards and three touchdowns in the Cardinals' 38-24 win over Holmen. You could also go with quarterback Nolan Hutzler, who threw for a career-high 198 yards on 10 completions and an early third quarter touchdown to help his team pull away.

• Zach Ruf, Bloomer

The quarterback had a game-high 172 rushing yards and four touchdowns while throwing for 46 yards in Bloomer's 50-19 victory against Somerset. Ruf scored on runs of 13, 3, 7 and 19 yards.

• Willy Burich-Reynolds, Stanley-Boyd

The Stanley-Boyd running back/linebacker made an impact on offense and defense in the Orioles' 35-20 victory over Altoona. Burich-Reynolds ran for 64 yards, had 41 receiving yards and a touchdown and also returned a fumble 44-yards for a late touchdown in the win.