Each week the Prep Football High Five will take a look at the five biggest stories from the previous weekend in the Chippewa County scene.
Big third quarters
Chi-Hi, Bloomer and Lake Holcombe/Cornell each scored impressive nonconference victories on Friday evening.
The Cardinals defeated Holmen 38-24, the Blackhawks blew out Somerset 50-19 and Lake Holcombe/Cornell blanked Augusta 36-0.
Chi-Hi scored 28 points in the first 12:15 of the second half to help blow open their victory over the Vikings. Matt Pomietlo ran for 107 yards and three scores, Nolan Hutzler threw for 198 yards including a 69-yard touchdown to David Dvoracek on the third play from scrimmage in the third quarter. Chi-Hi forced four total turnovers and scored soon after Dvoracek’s touchdown when Cole Koxlien returned an errant option pitch by Holmen 70 yards for a score.
Bloomer ran for 417 yards and seven touchdowns on offense and forced three turnovers on defense to score a 50-19 win against Somerset. Zach Ruf had 172 rushing yards and four scores while Caleb Ruf had 141 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Johnny Bleskacek had an interception and Bradley Sarauer had three catches for 46 yards and the Blackhawks jumped also had a big third quarter to pull away, scoring 24 points.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell turned a scoreless game at halftime with the Beavers into a 24-point lead in 12 minutes in their shutout victory. Ty Anderson caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Luke Geist with Geist and Viegut running in touchdowns each from six yards out before scoring runs from Aden Story and Caleb Johnson put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter. The Knights ran for 319 yards as a team, led by Viegut with 143 followed by 59 from Tate Sauerwein. Lake Holcombe/Cornell held Augusta to 159 yards of total offense.
Chi-Hi hosts Medford this Friday while Bloomer plays at Lakeland and Lake Holcombe/Cornell is at Ladysmith on Thursday.
McDonell opens 8-man era
The Macks opened the program’s 8-man era on a tough note with a 64-8 loss to Northwood/Solon Springs on Saturday afternoon at Dorais Field.
The Evergreens scored five touchdowns in the first half all through the air to help lead 35-0 at the break. The Macks got on the board early in the fourth quarter on a 6-yard touchdown run from Eli Swoboda, who finished with 89 yards rushing.
McDonell hits the road in the second week when they play at Wausau Newman on Friday.
Stanley-Boyd wins opener
The Orioles won the Cloverbelt Conference championship last season, but bring a much different roster into play this fall.
Stanley-Boyd got off to a good start in their opener at Altoona on Friday, scoring a 35-20 victory. LJ Schmelzer threw for 80 yards and a pair of touchdowns while running for 92 yards and another score. Marcus Campbell had 26 yards and a second-quarter touchdown and Willy Burish-Reynolds caught a score and returned a fumble late in the fourth quarter to help ice the win. Noah Gillingham also caught a touchdown in the win, which was Stanley-Boyd’s 14th in a row against the Railroaders.
The Orioles jump out of conference play this Friday when they play at Marshall before hosting Eau Claire Regis in their home opener on Aug. 31.
New Auburn falls to Mercer/Butternut
A tight game at halftime got away from the Trojans in an 8-man defeat.
New Auburn and Mercer/Butternut hit the break tied at 14, but Mercer/Butternut erupted for 34 points in the final two quarters of a 48-26 win.
The Trojans return to action on Friday at Mellen.
Cadott falls at Regis
The Ramblers raced out to a 35-0 lead on their way to a 42-6 win over Cadott on Saturday at Carson Park in Eau Claire.
Mason Poehls found the end zone for the Hornets on the ground for their lone touchdown as the Ramblers dominated, holding a 334-57 total yardage advantage for the game.
Cadott hosts Altoona on Friday.
Standings
Big Rivers W L W L
Chippewa Falls 0 0 1 0
Eau Claire Memorial 0 0 1 0
Superior 0 0 1 0
Hudson 0 0 1 0
Menomonie 0 0 1 0
Rice Lake 0 0 1 0
River Falls 0 0 1 0
Eau Claire North 0 0 0 1
Thursday’s Results
Menomonie 33, Lake Mills 7
La Crosse Central 45, Eau Claire North 8
Friday’s Results
Chi-Hi 38, Holmen 24
Hudson 48, Kenosha Indian Trail 20
Eau Claire Memorial 20, La Crosse Logan 14
Rice Lake 46, Medford 32
River Falls 35, New Richmond 7
Superior 42, Oshkosh North 6
Cloverbelt W L W L
Colby 1 0 1 0
Eau Claire Regis 1 0 1 0
Fall Creek 1 0 1 0
Stanley-Boyd 1 0 1 0
Spencer/Columbus 0 0 1 0
Altoona 0 1 0 1
Cadott 0 1 0 1
Neillsville/Granton 0 1 0 1
Osseo-Fairchild 0 1 0 1
Thursday’s Games
Fall Creek 26, Neillsville/Granton 12
Friday’s Games
Stanley-Boyd 35, Altoona 20
Colby 36, Osseo-Fairchild 22
Spencer/Columbus 27, Stratford 7
Saturday’s Game
Eau Claire Regis 42, Cadott 6
Heart O’North W L W L
Bloomer 0 0 1 0
Northwestern 0 0 1 0
Spooner 0 0 1 0
Ladysmith 0 0 0 0
Barron 0 0 0 1
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0 0 0 1
Cumberland 0 0 0 1
Hayward 0 0 0 1
Thursday’s Games
Ladysmith vs. Flambeau—Cancelled
Spooner 34, Saint Croix Falls 6
Friday’s Games
Bloomer 50, Somerset 19
Northwestern 43, Ashland 28
Amery 47, Barron 16
Elk Mound 35, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 14
Lakeland 43, Hayward 13
Grantsburg 35, Cumberland 28
North Lakeland W L W L
Grantsburg 0 0 1 0
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 0 0 1 0
Unity 0 0 1 0
Webster 0 0 0 0
Cameron 0 0 0 1
Saint Croix Falls 0 0 0 1
Thursday’s Game
Spooner 34, Saint Croix Falls 6
Friday’s Games
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 36, Augusta 0
Clear Lake 16, Cameron 6
Unity 28, Spring Valley 27
Grantsburg 35, Cumberland 28
8-Man Small Lakeland W L W L
Luck 1 0 1 0
Mercer/Butternut 1 0 1 0
Bruce 0 0 0 0
Clayton 0 0 1 0
Prairie Farm 0 0 1 0
New Auburn 0 1 0 1
Thursday’s Games
Winter/Birchwood vs Bruce
Friday’s Games
Mercer/Butternut 48, New Auburn 26
Luck 40, Mellen 14
Shell Lake 38, Frederic 22
Siren 47, Clayton 20
Prairie Farm 54, Washburn/Bayfield/Solon Springs 0
Cloverwood W L W L
Greenwood 1 0 1 0
Abbotsford 0 0 1 0
Gilman 0 0 1 0
Loyal 0 0 1 0
Wis. Rapids Assumption 0 0 0 1
Athens 0 0 0 1
Thorp 0 0 0 1
Owen-Withee 0 1 0 1
Friday’s Games
Westby 52, Thorp 7
Gilman 48, Wabeno/Laona 0
Dominican 9, Wis. Rapids Assumption 6
Loyal 24, Ellsworth 8
Abbotsford 78, Crandon 0
Greenwood 20, Owen-Withee 12
Rib Lake/Prentice 28, Athens 6
