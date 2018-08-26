Four Chippewa County prep football teams improved to 2-0 with victories this past week.
Still unbeaten
Chi-Hi, Bloomer, Stanley-Boyd and Lake Holcombe/Cornell each won their week two matchups to stay unbeaten on the young season.
This year marks the first time since 2005 that four county football teams have started the season 2-0. That year Chi-Hi, Bloomer, Cadott and Lake Holcombe did.
The Cardinals took care of business against Medford at Dorais Field, scoring early and often in a 35-8 victory over the Raiders on Friday. Offensively the Cardinals ran for 389 yards with Matt Pomietlo (184 yards) and Tyler Bohland (144) shouldering much of that load. Pomietlo ran for three scores and caught another to give him seven touchdowns in the first two weeks of the season. Bohland did his damage on just six carries, four of which went for at least 40 yards. He added a 43-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Nolan Hutzler, who threw for 97 yards and a pair of scores.
Defensively the Cardinals were stingy, keeping Medford out of the end zone until the game was out of reach in the fourth quarter and limited the Raiders to 194 yards on the ground. A Medford drove into Cardinal territory on its first two drives of the game, but a fourth-down stop and interception by Luke Schemenauer kept the Raiders off the scoreboard as the offense piled up points.
Bloomer closed nonconference play with a 42-14 win over Lakeland in Minoqua. Bloomer quarterback had a big night with 253 passing yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 85 yards and two more scores. Caleb Ruf had 91 yards and two touchdowns, Leif Iverson ran for 82 yards on eight carries and Dalton Grambo and Caleb Ruf each caught a score as Bloomer piled up 533 yards of total offense in the lopsided victory.
Stanley-Boyd scored a 34-0 nonconference victory at Marshall. Quarterback LJ Schmelzer threw for 235 yards and one touchdown to Noah Gillingham through the air while a balanced Oriole rush game piled up more than 200 yards cumulatively with Bo Chwala (60 yards and a touchdown), Schmelzer (56 yards and two touchdowns) and Cooper Nichols (54 yards and a score) leading the way. Chwala also had two interceptions on defense as the Orioles shut out the Cardinals.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell was the first of the four to 2-0, pulling away to a 32-20 win over Ladysmith on Thursday evening. This marks the first time the co-op has started 2-0 and is the first time either school’s football team has won its first two games of the season since Lake Holcombe opened the 2007 season with wins over Flambeau and Birchwood/Weyerhaeuser.
Hornet heartbreaker
A go-ahead score in the final minute wasn’t enough for Cadott as the Altoona Railroaders returned the favor in a 12-8 defeat on Saturday in Cadott. The Hornets grabbed their first lead of the game with a unique touchdown in the final minute. Coy Bowe connected with Nelson Wahl on a long pass down the field, one that Wahl took to the 2-yard line before he was hit and lost the ball. Both Wahl and the Altoona defender went to the ground, but Wahl was able to pounce on the ball that had rolled into the end zone for the game-tying score.
Cadott added the 2-point conversion to take the lead, but Altoona came back with a long pass of its own when Nicholas Hansen found Zachary Klatt on a 45-yard scoring strike with 15 seconds to go. The Hornets moved to the Altoona 25 with one second left, but were unable to get another play off before the clock expired. Wahl finished with 87 yards on five catches for Cadott.
McDonell, New Auburn suffer setbacks
Chippewa County’s two 8-man football teams were each defeated in their week two matchups.
McDonell fell on the road at Wausau Newman 48-20 on Thursday while New Auburn was defeated in a tight matchup at Mellen 24-18 on Friday.
The Macks fell behind 41-0 in the first half but found the end zone three times after the break. Eli Swoboda ran, caught and threw for a touchdown and led the team with 102 rushing yards. Kendren Gullo’s 9-yard scoring pass to Swoboda in the third opened the team’s scoring while Adam Waldusky caught a 1-yard score from Swoboda in the final minute.
New Auburn was edged in a tight Lakeland 8-man crossover matchup to the Granite Diggers on Friday.
Weather delays
Many teams in the area who played on Friday had to battle not only an opposing team, but Mother Nature as well as stormy weather moved through in the early evening.
Play was halted for many games with some being postponed until Saturday. Chi-Hi’s victory over Medford had a two-hour delay in the first quarter while Cadott’s matchup with Altoona was postponed to Saturday afternoon.
Conference seasons start
A number of county teams will open or resume conference play this week.
Chi-Hi heads to Menomonie to face the Mustangs in a key contest to open the Big Rivers Conference schedule. Bloomer hosts Spooner on Friday to open Heart O’North play while Stanley-Boyd returns to Cloverbelt action with its first home game of the season on Friday against Eau Claire Regis at Oriole Park in a battle of unbeatens.
New Auburn hosts Bruce on Thursday in the first South Lakeland 8-Man contest of the season. Cadott is also in action on Thursday at Osseo-Fairchild. Lake Holcombe/Cornell concludes its three-game road stretch to start the season at Flambeau on Friday.
McDonell, playing an independent schedule this season, plays Florence at D.C. Everest on Thursday.
Standings
Big Rivers W L W L
Chippewa Falls 0 0 2 0
Hudson 0 0 2 0
Menomonie 0 0 2 0
Rice Lake 0 0 2 0
River Falls 0 0 2 0
Superior 0 0 2 0
Eau Claire Memorial 0 0 1 1
Eau Claire North 0 0 0 2
Thursday’s Games
Menomonie 19, Holmen 7
La Crosse Central 44, Eau Claire Memorial 12
La Crosse Logan 49, Eau Claire North 0
Friday’s Games
Chippewa Falls 35, Medford 8
River Falls 49, Ellsworth 12
Rice Lake 36, New Richmond 33
Hudson 48, Stevens Point 20
Superior 41, Somerset 20
Cloverbelt W L W L
Eau Claire Regis 2 0 2 0
Colby 2 0 2 0
Stanley-Boyd 1 0 2 0
Spencer/Columbus 1 0 2 0
Altoona 1 1 1 1
Fall Creek 1 1 1 1
Cadott 0 2 0 2
Neillsville/Granton 0 2 0 2
Osseo-Fairchild 0 2 0 2
Thursday’s Game
Eau Claire Regis 42, Fall Creek 7
Friday’s Game
Stanley-Boyd 34, Marshall 0
Saturday’s Games
Altoona 12, Cadott 8
Spencer/Columbus 40, Osseo-Fairchild 20
Colby 28, Neillsville/Granton 6
Heart O’North W L W L
Bloomer 0 0 2 0
Northwestern 0 0 2 0
Spooner 0 0 1 1
Barron 0 0 1 1
Cumberland 0 0 1 1
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0 0 1 1
Ladysmith 0 0 0 1
Hayward 0 0 0 2
Thursday’s Games
Baldwin-Woodville 31, Spooner 6
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 32, Ladysmith 20
Friday’s Games
Bloomer 42, Lakeland 14
Barron 27, Chequamegon 13
Cumberland 56, Cameron 6
Grantsburg 35, Hayward 8
Northwestern 38, Osceola 7
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 26, Saint Croix Falls 16
North Lakeland W L W L
Grantsburg 0 0 2 0
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 0 0 2 0
Unity 0 0 2 0
Webster 0 0 0 1
Cameron 0 0 0 2
Saint Croix Falls 0 0 0 2
Thursday’s Game
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 32, Ladysmith 20
Friday’s Games
Cumberland 56, Cameron 6
Grantsburg 35, Hayward 8
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 26, Saint Croix Falls 16
Turtle Lake 32, Webster 0
Unity 35, Owen-Withee 0
South 8-Man Lakeland W L W L
Luck 0 0 2 0
Prairie Farm 0 0 2 0
Bruce 0 0 2 0
Frederic 0 0 1 1
Clayton 0 0 1 1
New Auburn 0 0 0 2
Friday’s Games
Mellen 24, New Auburn 18
Bruce 54, Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore 0
Clayton 38, Winter/Birchwood 16
Northwood/Solon Springs 58, Frederic 6
Luck 48, Shell Lake 32
Prairie Farm 6, Siren 0
Cloverwood W L W L
Abbotsford 1 0 2 0
Athens 0 0 1 1
Greenwood 0 0 1 1
Loyal 0 0 1 1
Thorp 0 0 0 1
Owen-Withee 0 0 0 2
Wis. Rapids Assumption 0 0 0 2
Friday’s Games
Abbotsford 30, Gilman 6
Wabeno/Laona at Thorp, PPD
Oshkosh Lourdes 13, Wis. Rapids Assumption 0
Athens 40, Augusta 22
Bangor 28, Loyal 6
Unity 35, Owen-Withee 0
