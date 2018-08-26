Cadott hosted Altoona in a Cloverbelt Conference game on Friday, August 24, 2018. The game was postponed due to weather with play resuming on …

The only thing that could slow down the Chi-Hi football team on Friday was Mother Nature.

Three Stars

• Matt Pomietlo, Chi-Hi

The senior running back put together another strong effort in Friday's win over Medford, tallying 184 rushing yards to go with three touchdowns while adding a touchdown reception as well. He scored the first three touchdowns as Chi-Hi improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2015.

• Zach Ruf, Bloomer

The Blackhawk quarterback had success on the ground and in the air as Bloomer routed Lakeland. Ruf threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns while completing 10 of 15 passes and added 85 rushing yards and two scores.

• LJ Schmezler, Stanley-Boyd

The Oriole signal caller also put forth a strong dual-threat performance against Marshall. Schmelzer threw for 235 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 56 yards and two scores.