Four Stars

• Jesse Buchli, Bloomer

The Blackhawk bulldozer at running back ran for 123 yards and a pair of scores in his team's win. Buchli also added five two-point conversion runs as the Blackhawks clinched the program's 15th consecutive playoff berth.

• Willy-Burich Reynolds, Stanley-Boyd

The Oriole running back ran for 43 yards and three scores in his team's playoff-clinching victory over Fall Creek. Burich-Reynolds was also a threat in the passing game, hauling in three passes for 44 yards.

• Domonic Johnson, New Auburn

The Trojan quarterback led a strong ground attack in victory. Johnson ran for a team-high 129 yards and two touchdowns while adding 50 yards through the air.

• Matt Pomietlo, Chi-Hi

The running back had a quick but efficient evening, scoring four touchdowns and running for 127 yards on just five carries. Pomietlo went over the 1,000-yard mark for the season and now has 20 rushing scores as well.