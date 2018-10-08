Two Chippewa County prep football teams locked up playoff spots while another got back to the .500 mark during the eighth week of the season.
Bloomer, Stanley-Boyd clinch
The two county teams with the longest consecutive playoff appearance streaks added to those marks by clinching postseason berths with wins on Friday.
The Blackhawks (6-2, 4-2) ran for 309 yards and five first-half touchdowns as they bulldozed Barron 40-0 in a Heart O’North Conference matchup. Jesse Buchli ran for 123 yards and two scores on just six carries while adding five two-point conversion runs for Bloomer. Tucker Kempe ran for 64 yards and a score while Leif Iverson and Zach Ruf also found the end zone on the ground as Bloomer punched its ticket to the postseason for a 15th straight season. Defensively the ‘Hawks held Barron to just 17 yards of total offense in a dominant effort. Bloomer closes the regular season at Hayward on Friday.
The Orioles (6-2, 5-2) earned consecutive playoff appearance number nine with a workmanlike 26-13 victory over Fall Creek at Oriole Park. Stanley-Boyd trailed early, but rattled off 26 consecutive points to win for the 13th time in a row against the Crickets. LJ Schmelzer threw for 214 yards and a touchdown pass to Noah Gillingham, but it would be the Oriole run game that would find the end zone more as Willy Burich-Reynolds ran for 43 yards and three scores. Stanley-Boyd has now won four games in a row and closes the regular season at Colby in a matchup for third place in the Cloverbelt standings. Both teams enter the contest with the same record in league play and the game could be important for postseason seeding purposes.
Chi-Hi dominates
The Cardinals (4-4, 2-4) are all-but eliminated from postseason contention after a 34-21 loss to River Falls in week seven but showed no signs of a letdown in week eight as Chi-Hi routed Eau Claire North 42-6 at Carson Park on Friday.
Chi-Hi scored 35 points in the first 12-plus minutes of the contest to take early control on the way to returning to the .500 mark with one game left. Matt Pomietlo ran for four touchdowns and 127 yards on just five carries while Garrett Mikula recovered a blocked punt and returned it for a score for the Cardinals. Joe Forster added a scoring run in the second half for the Cardinals as they won their fourth in a row over the Huskies. Defensively the Cardinals limited the Huskies to 104 yards of total offense.
Chi-Hi can grab the program’s first winning season since 2015 with a win at home on Friday against Big Rivers Conference co-leader Hudson.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell tripped up
The Knights (6-2, 4-2) had any hopes of a North Lakeland Conference championship dashed on Friday in a 24-16 defeat at Webster. The Tigers held Lake Holcombe/Cornell to a season-low 33 yards rushing and took the lead for good with a touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Webster jumped out to a 16-0 lead in the second quarter before the Knights responded with a touchdown pass from Luke Geist to Wyatt Viegut and a scoring run from Geist to even the game up heading into halftime. Geist finished with 129 yards passing and a touchdown while Ty Anderson caught three passes for 46 yards to lead the Knights. Lake Holcombe/Cornell closes out the regular season at home on Friday by hosting unbeaten conference leader Grantsburg in Cornell.
New Auburn runs wild
The Trojans (2-6) ran for 449 yards in a 32-19 victory over Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore in an eight-man South Lakeland Conference matchup on Friday in New Auburn.
Domonic Johnson and Caleb Edinger each went of the 100-yard mark for New Auburn and each had two rushing touchdowns. Johnson led the team with 129 yards while Edinger chipped in with 114 in the win. Johnson also threw for 50 yards for good measure as the Trojans picked up their first win on the field of the season. New Auburn earned a forfeit win over Alma Center Lincoln earlier in the season.
New Auburn closes the season this Friday at home against unbeaten Luck.
McDonell, Cadott fall
The Macks and Hornets each fell in their week eight matchups.
McDonell (0-7) was defeated in a nine-man matchup by Mountain Iron-Buhl (Minn.) 76-20 in Cameron. Tanner Opsal threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns and Trevor Rihn hauled in four passes for 110 yards to lead the Macks. Chase Berg and Dale Tetrault also caught touchdowns for McDonell, who close the season on Friday at Oakfield.
Cadott (2-6, 2-6) was blanked at home by Colby in its Cloverbelt Conference final 41-0 on Friday. Mason Poehls threw for 100 yards and Noah Kahl hauled in three catches for 86 yards in defeat. Cadott hits the road for Boyceville on Friday in a nonconference game to close the season.
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Standings
Big Rivers W-L W-L
Hudson 5-1 7-1
River Falls 5-1 7-1
Menomonie 4-2 6-2
Rice Lake 4-2 6-2
Chippewa Falls 2-4 4-4
Eau Claire Memorial 2-4 3-5
Superior 2-4 4-4
Eau Claire North 0-6 0-8
Friday’s Games
Chippewa Falls 42, Eau Claire North 6
Hudson 41, Eau Claire Memorial 23
Rice Lake 26, Menomonie 20
River Falls 40, Superior 16
Cloverbelt W-L W-L
Eau Claire Regis 7-0 8-0
Spencer/Columbus 6-1 7-1
Colby 5-2 6-0
Stanley-Boyd 5-2 6-2
Fall Creek 2-5 3-5
Neillsville/Granton 2-5 2-6
Osseo-Fairchild 2-5 2-6
Cadott 2-6 2-6
Altoona 1-6 1-7
Friday’s Games
Colby 41, Cadott 0
Stanley-Boyd 26, Fall Creek 13
Eau Claire Regis 23, Spencer/Columbus 6
Neillsville/Granton 13, Osseo-Fairchild 0
Elk Mound 61, Altoona 0
Heart O’North W-L W-L
Northwestern 6-0 8-0
Bloomer 4-2 6-2
Cumberland 4-2 5-3
Spooner 4-2 5-3
Hayward 3-3 3-5
Ladysmith 2-4 2-5
Chetek-Weyerhaesuer 1-5 2-6
Barron 0-6 1-7
Friday’s Games
Bloomer 42, Barron 0
Hayward 42, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7
Spooner 42, Cumberland 0
Northwestern 56, Ladysmith 22
North Lakeland W-L W-L
Grantsburg 6-0 8-0
Unity 5-1 7-1
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 4-2 6-2
Webster 4-2 4-3
Saint Croix Falls 1-4 1-6
Cameron 0-5 0-8
Friday’s Games
Webster 24, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 16
Grantsburg 55, Cameron 0
Unity 35, Saint Croix Falls 8
8-Man South Lakeland W-L W-L
Luck 5-0 8-0
Clayton 4-1 6-2
Bruce 3-2 6-2
Prairie Farm 2-3 5-3
Frederic 2-3 3-5
New Auburn 1-4 1-6
Thursday’s Game
Wausau Newman 47, Bruce 32
Friday’s Games
Washburn/Bayfield/Solon Springs at New Auburn
Clayton 34, Frederic 30
Luck 56, Prairie Farm 22
Cloverwood W-L W-L
Abbotsford 6-0 7-1
Loyal 6-0 7-1
Gilman 4-2 6-2
Greenwood 3-3 4-4
Wis. Rapids Assumption 3-3 3-5
Athens 1-5 2-6
Owen-Withee 1-5 1-7
Thorp 0-6 0-7
Friday’s Games
Loyal 28, Gilman 11
Greenwood 34, Thorp 8
Wis. Rapids Assumption 42, Owen-Withee 12
Abbotsford 49, Athens 6
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.