CADOTT — After giving up an early lead a week ago the Cadott football team returned the favor.

Three Stars

• Coy Bowe, Cadott

Bowe made an impact all over on offense for the Hornets, rushing for 48 yards, throwing for 76 yards and catches a pair of passes for 26 yards in his team's win.

• Luke Geist, Lake Holcombe/Cornell

The Knights quarterback played a hand in six touchdowns as his team rallied for a win. Geist ran for 87 yards and scored four touchdowns while adding two touchdown tosses and 108 yards through the air.

• Noah Gillingham, Stanley-Boyd

Normally a wide receiver, Gillingham moved to quarterback due to an injury in last Friday's win over Osseo-Fairchild and fared well. Gillingham was 9 of 14 for 70 yards through the air and also led the team with 91 yards rushing on 18 attempts.