The sixth week of the prep football season for Chippewa County’s teams offered many tight contests as teams start to make their playoff pushes.
Cadott overcomes early hole
The Hornets (2-4, 2-4) trailed by 13 points early before rallying for a 20-19 victory over Fall Creek on Friday evening in a Cloverbelt Conference matchup.
Brady Spaeth ran for 75 yards and a touchdown while Mason Poehls ran and passed for a touchdown as the Hornets beat the Crickets for the first time since 2011. Nelson Wahl caught six passes for 68 yards and Coy Bowe had a combined 150 yards passing, rushing and receiving and picked up a key first down to help Cadott run the clock out in the victory. The victory for the Hornets was their first over a conference foe besides Altoona and Neillsville/Granton since a 14-7 win against Fall Creek on Aug. 20, 2011.
Stanley-Boyd edges Osseo-Fairchild
The Orioles (4-2, 3-2) won their second game in a row in tight fashion, holding off the Thunder for 14-12 win in Cloverbelt play on Friday in Osseo.
Playing without quarterback LJ Schmelzer, Stanley-Boyd limited a potent Thunder air attack while Cooper Nichols scored a pair of touchdown runs in the victory. Noah Gillingham threw for 70 yards while leading the team with 91 rushing yards in the victory. Willy Burich-Reynolds caught three passes for 43 yards.
Big third quarter sparks Lake Holcombe/Cornell
The Knights (5-1, 3-1) trailed Saint Croix Falls 22-12 at halftime, but a 28-point third quarter helped push the Knights to a 54-28 victory over the Saints on Friday in Saint Croix Falls.
Luke Geist ran for 87 yards and four touchdowns while throwing for two more and 108 yards. Talon Yeager and Kaden Kinney caught touchdown passes, Wyatt Viegut added 70 rushing yards and a score and Josh Jones started the rally with an 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Trio of team suffer defeats
Chi-Hi, Bloomer and New Auburn each fell in their Friday evening contests.
The Cardinals (3-3, 1-3) led Superior 7-6 in the fourth quarter before Spartan quarterback Jarrett Gronski ran for his second, third and fourth touchdowns of the game in a 26-7 defeat at Dorais Field. Matt Pomietlo ran for 95 yards and Joe Reuter had five receptions for 55 yards in the win as the Cardinal defense forced five turnovers in defeat.
Bloomer (4-2, 2-2) took a 22-12 lead into halftime before a Cumberland rally gave the Beavers a 36-22 Heart O’North Conference win in Cumberland. Beavers quarterback Reid Olson threw for 277 yards and three scores for Cumberland. Tucker Kempe ran for 156 yards and a touchdown while Leif Iverson added 94 yards and a score and Isaiah LaGesse threw a touchdown to Dalton Grambo for the Blackhawks.
Frederic scored the first 36 points in a 36-8 win at New Auburn (1-5, 1-3) in 8-Man South Lakeland action. Wyatt Gotham had a four-yard touchdown run and Nick Walker ran for 86 yards to lead the Trojans in the contest.
Split games
This Friday’s schedule is split almost evenly between Friday and Saturday with four games on Friday before three the next afternoon.
Chi-Hi, Bloomer, Lake Holcombe/Cornell and Stanley-Boyd all host contests on Friday before McDonell hosts a game Saturday on the same day Cadott and New Auburn hit the road. The Cardinals welcome River Falls for homecoming, the Blackhawks face Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Lake Holcombe/Cornell can clinch a playoff berth with a win against Cameron in Holcombe and Stanley-Boyd plays just its second home game of the season when it faces Neillsville/Granton.
McDonell hosts Phillips at Dorais Field while Cadott plays at unbeaten Spencer/Columbus and New Auburn is at Clayton.
Standings
Big Rivers W-L W-L
Hudson 3-1 5-1
Menomonie 3-1 5-1
Rice Lake 3-1 5-1
River Falls 3-1 5-1
Superior 2-2 4-2
Chippewa Falls 1-3 3-3
Eau Claire Memorial 1-3 2-4
Eau Claire North 0-4 0-6
Friday’s Scores
Superior 26, Chippewa Falls 7
Rice Lake 52, Eau Claire North 6
Menomonie 20, Hudson 17
River Falls 48, Eau Claire Memorial 7
Cloverbelt W-L W-L
Eau Claire Regis 5-0 6-0
Spencer/Columbus 5-0 6-0
Colby 4-1 5-1
Stanley-Boyd 3-2 4-2
Cadott 2-4 2-4
Fall Creek 2-4 2-4
Neillsville/Granton 1-4 1-5
Osseo-Fairchild 1-4 1-5
Altoona 1-5 1-5
Friday’s Scores
Cadott 20, Fall Creek 19
Stanley-Boyd 14, Osseo-Fairchild 12
Spencer/Columbus 41, Colby 0
Neillsville/Granton 14, Altoona 7
Eau Claire Regis 42, Durand 6
Heart O’North W-L W-L
Northwestern 4-0 6-0
Cumberland 3-1 4-2
Spooner 3-1 4-2
Bloomer 2-2 4-2
Hayward 2-2 2-4
Ladysmith 1-3 1-4
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 1-3 2-4
Barron 0-4 1-5
Friday’s Scores
Cumberland 36, Bloomer 22
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 27, Barron 14
Spooner 30, Ladysmith 6
Northwestern 43, Hayward 16
North Lakeland W-L W-L
Grantsburg 4-0 6-0
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 3-1 5-1
Unity 3-1 5-1
Webster 3-1 3-2
Saint Croix Falls 1-2 1-4
Cameron 0-3 0-6
Friday’s Scores
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 54, Saint Croix Falls 28
Webster 50, Cameron 13
Grantsburg 49, Unity 6
8-Man South Lakeland W-L W-L
Luck 3-0 6-0
Prairie Farm 2-1 5-1
Clayton 2-1 4-2
Frederic 2-1 3-3
Bruce 1-2 4-2
New Auburn 1-3 1-5
Friday’s Scores
Frederic 36, New Auburn 8
Clayton 44, Prairie Farm 20
Bruce 82, Mercer/Butternut 44
Cloverwood W-L W-L
Abbotsford 4-0 5-1
Loyal 4-0 5-1
Gilman 3-1 5-1
Greenwood 2-2 3-3
Athens 1-3 2-4
Owen-Withee 1-3 1-5
Wis. Rapids Assumption 1-3 1-5
Thorp 0-4 0-5
Friday’s Scores
Owen-Withee 53, Thorp 14
Abbotsford 41, Greenwood 14
Loyal 54, Athens 26
Saturday’s Score
Gilman 42, Wis. Rapids Assumption 6
