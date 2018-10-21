Jesse Buchli ran for 107 yards and three touchdowns while Zach Ruf threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jace McMullin and the Bloomer defense forced three turnovers in the win.
McMullin and Johnny Bleskacek each had interceptions while Josh Zettelmeier recovered a fumble in the win. Bloomer also beat Spooner 28-14 on Aug. 31 during the regular season and overall picked up the program’s 12th win in a row over the Heart O’North Conference foe.
The victory is also the 11th time in 12 seasons the program has won at least one playoff game. The Blackhawks face top-seeded Spencer/Columbus (9-1) in the second round on Friday evening after the Rockets defeated Arcadia 47-8.
Kimberly tops Chi-Hi
The Cardinals (5-5) were dealt a 41-7 defeat against Kimberly (9-1) in a Division 1 matchup. The Papermakers scored a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter to help take a 21-0 lead into halftime.
Matt Pomietlo ran for 49 yards and a third-quarter touchdown and Nolan Hutzler completed nine of 24 passes for 151 yards for the Cardinals. David Dvoracek (43 yards), Joe Reuter (36) and Tyler Bohland (34) each had at least 34 yards receiving in the contest for the Cardinals against the four-time defending Division 1 state champion.
Kimberly hosts Neenah in the second round.
Elk Mound runs through Stanley-Boyd
The Orioles (6-4) had no answer for the strong running game of the Mounders (8-2) in a 41-23 Elk Mound victory in a Division 5 matchup.
Brady Redwine ran for 328 yards and five touchdown runs for the third-seeded Mounders as the team ran for 396 yards, jumping out to a 35-7 halftime lead. LJ Schmezler ran for 80 yards and threw for 142 yards and scores to Ben Milas and Noah Gillingham. Willy Burich-Reynolds added a one-yard scoring run in the first quarter for Stanley-Boyd, who made its ninth consecutive trip to the playoffs.
Elk Mound plays at second-seeded Westby on Friday.
Eau Claire Regis routs Lake Holcombe/Cornell
Top-seeded Eau Claire Regis was as good as advertised in a 46-12 victory over Lake Holcombe/Cornell in their Division 6 matchup.
The Ramblers (10-0) scored 29 points in the first quarter and 17 more in the second as the team had 310 yards of total offense in the victory.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell (6-4) got on the scoreboard twice in the second half, first on a 71-yard touchdown pass from Luke Geist to Kaden Kinney and with a one-yard scoring run by Wyatt Viegut. Geist threw for 121 yards and Viegut ran for 89 for the Knights. Lake Holcombe/Cornell’s 12 points was the most allowed in a game by the Ramblers through 10 games this season.
Gilman routs Elmwood/Plum City
It started slowly for the Pirates (8-2), but Gilman scored 52 of the final 64 points to earn a 52-24 victory over Elmwood/Plum City in the opening round of the Division 7 playoffs.
Elmwood/Plum City (5-5) took a 12-0 lead after the first quarter before the Pirates scored 27 points in the second quarter and 25 more in the third to take firm control of the contest. Maverick Birkenholz ran for 116 yards and four scores while Gabe Gunderson finished with 102 yards and two scores. Kellvin Krizan found the end zone twice and had 86 yards as well as the Pirates ran for 305 yards on 45 carries.
The win is Gilman’s first playoff victory since the Pirates routed Catholic Central 42-13 in the 2010 Division 7 state championship game. The third-seeded Pirates travel to Loyal to face the second-seeded Greyhounds on Friday. Loyal defeated Gilman 28-11 on Oct. 5.
