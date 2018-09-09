Miss anything from last night's slate of prep football games? Take a look back at the stories, photos, stats and more from Friday's prep footb…

Three Stars

• Luke Geist, Lake Holcombe/Cornell

The senior quarterback threw for 72 yards and added 62 rushing yards and two scores as the Knights improved to 4-0 for the first time in program history with a win over Pepin/Alma.

• Leif Iverson, Bloomer

The Blackhawk running back scored four total touchdowns in Bloomer's win over Ladysmith. Iverson lead the team with 75 yards and two rushing scores while adding a touchdown catch and another on a kickoff return.

• Brady Spaeth, Cadott

The Hornet running back had 151 rushing yards and a touchdown as Cadott picked up its first win of the season against Neillsville/Granton. Defensively Spaeth led the team with eight solo tackles.