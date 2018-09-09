Bloomer (4-0, 2-0) piled up more than 400 yards of total offense and scored a pair of special teams touchdowns in a 46-20 win at Ladysmith. Leif Iverson ran for 75 yards and two touchdowns while also catching a touchdown and returning a kickoff for a score. Tucker Kempe added 67 yards on the ground and Zach Ruf threw for 224 yards for the Blackhawks. Jace McMullin also returned a kickoff for a score in the second quarter as Bloomer scored 20 points apiece in the second and third to pull away. The Blackhawks return home for a big contest on Friday against also unbeaten Northwestern.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell (4-0, 2-0) had three players with at least 62 rushing yards and were an efficient 5 of 7 on third down in a 38-14 win over Pepin/Alma. Tate Sauerwein and Wyatt Viegut ran for 84 and 81 yards, respectively, and each found the end zone while Luke Geist had 62 rushing yards and two touchdowns to go with 72 yards through the air in the win. Lake Holcombe/Cornell never trailed jumping out to a 16-0 lead on the way to the win. The Knights face another unbeaten team this Friday when they host Unity in Cornell.
Cadott earns first victory
The Hornets (1-3, 1-3) pulled away for a 22-6 win over Neillsville/Granton at home on Friday.
Cadott ran for 220 yards on the ground and had more than 340 yards of total offense as the program defeated Neillsville/Granton for the sixth straight meeting. Brady Spaeth had a team-high 151 rushing yards and a touchdown while Garrett Tegals caught a score from Mason Poehls and Nelson Wahl returned a kickoff for a score in victory.
The Hornets will try for their second win on Friday when they host Stanley-Boyd.
Turnovers hurt Chi-Hi against Rice Lake
Three first-half turnovers hurt the Cardinals (2-2, 0-2) in a 34-13 defeat to the Warriors at Dorais Field on Friday.
Tyler Bohland and Matt Pomietlo finished with 103 and 92 rushing yards, respectively, and the Cardinals outgained Rice Lake in total yardage by a 333-273 margin but the Warriors were able to take advantage of mistakes to stay unbeaten and exit the second week of the Big Rivers Conference season tied with Hudson atop the standings.
The Cardinals hit the road for their second to last road game of the regular season this Friday when they travel to Carson Park to face Eau Claire Memorial.
Stanley-Boyd routed at Spencer/Columbus
The Orioles (2-2, 2-1) lost their second consecutive game in a 40-6 defeat at Spencer/Columbus on Friday.
Willy Burich-Reynolds had 27 rushing yards and a touchdown and LJ Schmelzer added a team-best 39 for Stanley-Boyd in the defeat. Spencer/Columbus ran for 296 yards on the ground and raced out to a 28-0 lead at halftime.
Austin Bacon (77) and Hayden Bauman (72) led a potent Rocket ground game in the win.
McDonell, New Auburn remain winless
Chippewa County’s two 8-man football team will each enter the fifth week of the season searching for their first win after suffering defeats this past week.
McDonell (0-4) faced its third state-ranked opponent in four games, falling to Oakfield 51-12 on Saturday at Dorais Field. Adam Waldusky caught four passes for 60 yards and two touchdowns from Kendren Gullo but the Macks couldn’t slow down a potent Oaks run game led by Javaun Mielke, who ran for 202 yards on 14 carries and had four total scores. The Macks play at Phillips this Friday.
The Trojans (0-4, 0-2) also fell to a state-ranked opponent as they were blanked at Prairie Farm 48-0. Caleb Edinger had 80 yards on the ground for New Auburn, but Jarek Nelson ran wild for Prairie Farm with 229 rushing yards and added 41 through the air as the Panthers scored 32 points in the first half.
