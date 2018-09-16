A pair of comeback victories and Chippewa County's two remaining unbeaten teams falling were just some of the main stories from the fifth week of the prep football season.
Chi-Hi mounts 24-point rally
The Cardinals (3-2, 1-2) rallied from a three-score deficit in the third quarter to score a 67-65 double overtime victory over Eau Claire Memorial at Carson Park in what can only be described as an offensive shootout.
Both teams combined for nearly 1,200 yards of total offense and 132 points. Tyler Bohland (208 yards), Matt Pomietlo (175 yards) and JD Czech (76 yards) led a ground game for the Cardinals that put up 496 yards. Through the air Eau Claire Memorial quarterback Bryson Johnson threw for 442 yards and eight touchdowns while running for another.
Nolan Hutzler's seven-yard touchdown toss to Joe Reuter with 45 seconds left and subsequent two-point conversion run by Pomietlo evened the game. Both teams scored and converted for two points in the first overtime before the Cardinals took the lead in overtime two on a 25-yard scoring run from Pomietlo. The Old Abes scored a touchdown to get to within two points, but the conversion pass went off a Memorial receivers hands and fell incomplete to give the Cardinals the win.
The 67 points scored by the Cardinals was the most in a single game for the program since a 70-42 victory over Superior on Oct. 14, 1999, according to Herald records. The 65 points allowed was the most by the team since Superior defeated Chi-Hi 67-0 on Nov. 10, 1906. The school record for points scored in a single game by the Cardinals is 85, set in an 85-0 win over Menomonie on Oct. 8, 1910.
Unbeatens fall
Bloomer and Lake Holcombe/Cornell each suffered their first losses of the season last Friday.
The Blackhawks (4-1, 2-1) were defeated by Northwestern 35-12 in a Heart O'North Conference battle of unbeatens. Northwestern running back Reagan Ruffi ran for 229 yards and three touchdowns on 38 carries to lead the potent Tigers offense. Isaiah LaGesse threw for 110 yards in relief of injured quarterback Zach Ruf for the Blackhawks and Jesse Buchli ran for two touchdown runs in defeat for Bloomer.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell (4-1, 2-1) had no answer for the Unity ground game as the Eagles ran to a 33-13 win in North Lakeland Conference action. The Eagles scored 20 points in the first half before adding 13 in the third quarter to help pull away as the team tallied 390 rushing yards to stay unbeaten. Luke Geist threw for 112 yards and Kaden Kinney tossed for 81 yards and a touchdown pass to Ty Anderson while Kinney scored on a nine-yard run in defeat for the Knight.
Stanley-Boyd back on track
The Orioles snapped a two-game losing streak but had to work for it as they came from behind to defeat Cadott 29-22 in a Cloverbelt Conference collision. The Hornets (1-4, 1-4) led 16-2 at halftime thanks to touchdown passes from Mason Poehls to Coy Bowe and Noah Kahl. But Bo Chwala and LJ Schmelzer would each run for two touchdowns after halftime, including a 15-yard scoring scamper by Schmelzer with 3:13 left to push the Orioles ahead for good. Chwala had 92 yards on the ground and added a safety in the second quarter for Stanley-Boyd (3-2, 2-2).
Brady Spaeth ran for 176 yards and a touchdown while Bowe caught three passes for 58 yards for the Hornets. The win was the 13th in a row for Stanley-Boyd against Cadott, but the seven point margin of victory was the smallest since the Orioles beat the Hornets 32-27 on Sept. 22, 2006.
McDonell falls in Phillips
The Macks (0-5) remained winless in their inaugural 8-man football season by falling 49-22 at Phillips.
Mike Scheider had five catches for 113 and three touchdowns and also ran for 74 yards to lead McDonell. Kendren Gullo threw for 270 yards overall and Adam Waldusky added nine receptions for 85 yards in defeat.
Big games on deck
Week five offered several important matchups and this coming week offers more of the same.
Chi-Hi returns home to face Superior while Cadott hosts Fall Creek and New Auburn welcomes Frederic. Bloomer (at Cumberland), Stanley-Boyd (at Osseo-Fairchild) and Lake Holcombe/Cornell (at Saint Croix Falls) hit the road for league clashes.
McDonell plays an exhibition game at Alma Center Lincoln on Saturday.
