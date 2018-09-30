WAUSAU — The Chi-Hi boys soccer team scored three goals in each half to beat Wausau East 6-2…

Four Stars

• Matt Pomietlo, Chi-Hi

The Cardinal running back ran for 162 yards and three touchdowns in his team's 34-21 defeat to River Falls. Pomietlo leads Chippewa County with 16 rushing touchdowns through seven weeks.

• Bradley Sarauer, Bloomer

Normally Sarauer plays tight end, but the senior made a big impact as a runner in Bloomer's 42-32 win over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser by running for 152 yards and two touchdowns. He added two catches for 60 yards for good measure.

• LJ Schmelzer, Stanley-Boyd

The Oriole quarterback showed his dual-threat ability in his team's 48-23 win over Neillsville/Granton, throwing for 209 yards and three touchdowns while adding a team-best 104 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

• Wyatt Viegut, Lake Holcombe/Cornell

Viegut ran for 260 yards and four first-half touchdowns on 20 carries as the Knights clinched a playoff berth in a 50-7 win against Cameron. Viegut was a big part of a Lake Holcombe/Cornell offense that ran for 408 yards total.