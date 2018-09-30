One team clinched a playoff berth while two moved closer to the postseason and two others were eliminated from contention during the seventh week of the prep football season.
Knights clinch berth
Lake Holcombe/Cornell (6-1, 4-1) locked up the program’s second straight playoff berth in convincing fashion with a 50-7 win over Cameron on Friday in a North Lakeland Conference matchup in Holcombe.
Wyatt Viegut ran for 260 yards and four first-half scores as the Knights jumped out to a 37-7 advantage. Tate Sauerwein added 91 yards and a touchdown while Luke Geist ran for two scores to lead a Lake Holcombe/Cornell ground game that piled up 408 rushing yards.
The Knights have locked up the most wins in a single season in the young history of the co-op. Lake Holcombe/Cornell plays at Webster on Friday before closing out the regular season by hosting unbeaten Grantsburg.
Blackhawks, Orioles move closer
The two programs with Chippewa County’s longest playoff qualification streaks each moved one win away from securing another postseason berth with wins on Friday.
Bloomer (5-2, 3-2) put together 473 yards of total offense and three second-half touchdowns in a 42-32 win over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser in a Heart O’North Conference contest. Bradley Sarauer and Zach Ruf each ran for two scores with Sarauer leading the way in rushing with 152 yards. Jesse Buchli added 111 yards on 21 carries and Tucker Kempe scored on an 18-yard run in the first quarter for the Blackhawks as they snapped a two-game losing streak.
Ruf threw for 103 yards including a 13-yard score to Jace McMullin in the second quarter as the Blackhawks are now one win away from a 15th straight trip to the playoffs. Bloomer hosts Barron on Friday before playing at Hayward in the final week.
Stanley-Boyd (5-2, 4-2) became postseason eligible thanks to a guaranteed conference record of at least .500 with a 48-23 win over Neillsville/Granton at Oriole Park on Friday. LJ Schmelzer threw for 209 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for a team-high 104 yards. Noah Gillingham, Willy Burich-Reynolds and Carter Vait caught touchdowns from Schmelzer, Gillingham and Burich-Reynolds each found the end zone on the ground and the season-best point total was started by a 27-yard fumble return for a score by Clayton Carlson 2:01 into the contest.
Stanley-Boyd can guarantee a postseason appearance with one win in its final two games. The Orioles host Fall Creek on Friday before playing at Colby in week nine.
Cardinals, Hornets eliminated
While two teams kept their playoff hopes alive with wins this week, two others saw their postseason dreams dashed with defeats.
Chi-Hi (3-4, 1-4) fell in a tough wire-to-wire battle with state-ranked River Falls 34-21 on Friday at Dorais Field. Matt Pomietlo ran for 162 yards and three touchdowns while the Cardinal defense held a potent Wildcat offense below its season average in points (40). Seth Kohel ran for 198 yards and two first-half touchdowns for the Wildcats, who remain tied atop the Big Rivers Conference standings with two weeks to go.
The Cardinals play at Eau Claire North this Friday.
Cadott (2-5, 2-5) was eliminated from playoff contention on Saturday in a 51-0 defeat at Spencer/Columbus. The unbeaten Rockets held Cadott to just 88 yards of total offense while putting together 449 yards of their own. Brady Spaeth had 21 rushing yards and Coy Bowe caught one pass for 25 yards for the Hornets. Spencer/Columbus scored 35 points in the second quarter to break the game open and take a 38-0 advantage into halftime.
Cadott returns home this Friday when it faces Colby.
Macks, Trojans fall
Chippewa County’s two eight-man football teams suffered defeats on Saturday as McDonell and New Auburn were each defeated.
The Macks (0-6) were dealt a 41-8 defeat at the hands of Phillips at Dorais Field. Kendren Gullo threw for 125 yards and ran in a one-yard touchdown run for McDonell while Adam Waldusky had six catches for 87 yards. Phillips’ Dakota Haberman ran for 221 yards and four touchdowns. McDonell faces Iron Buhl (Minn.) next Saturday in Cameron.
The Trojans (1-6, 1-4) fell to Clayton 64-6 in an 8-Man South Lakeland matchup. New Auburn hosts Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore on Friday.
Running games
One common theme between the county’s three victorious teams this week? Strong performances on the ground with Lake Holcombe/Cornell, Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd combining for 1,071 rushing yards.
Standings
Big Rivers W-L W-L
Hudson 4-1 6-1
Menomonie 4-1 6-1
River Falls 4-1 6-1
Rice Lake 3-2 5-2
Eau Claire Memorial 2-3 3-4
Superior 2-3 4-3
Chippewa Falls 1-4 3-4
Eau Claire North 0-5 0-7
Friday’s Games
River Falls 34, Chippewa Falls 21
Eau Claire Memorial 33, Eau Claire North 8
Menomonie 17, Superior 6
Hudson 34, Rice Lake 18
Cloverbelt W-L W-L
Eau Claire Regis 6-0 7-0
Spencer/Columbus 6-0 7-0
Colby 4-2 5-2
Stanley-Boyd 4-2 5-2
Fall Creek 2-4 3-4
Osseo-Fairchild 2-4 2-5
Cadott 2-5 2-5
Neillsville/Granton 1-5 1-6
Altoona 1-6 1-6
Friday’s Games
Stanley-Boyd 48, Neillsville/Granton 23
Osseo-Fairchild 30, Altoona 6
Fall Creek 29, Glenwood City 15
Saturday’s Games
Spencer/Columbus 51, Cadott 0
Eau Claire Regis 35, Colby 7
Heart O’North W-L W-L
Northwestern 5-0 7-0
Cumberland 4-1 5-2
Bloomer 3-2 5-2
Spooner 3-2 4-3
Hayward 2-3 2-5
Ladysmith 2-3 2-4
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 1-4 2-5
Barron 0-5 1-6
Friday’s Games
Bloomer 42, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 32
Ladysmith 52, Barron 20
Cumberland 38, Hayward 18
Northwestern 34, Spooner 28
North Lakeland W-L W-L
Grantsburg 5-0 7-0
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 4-1 6-1
Unity 4-1 6-1
Webster 3-2 3-3
Saint Croix Falls 1-3 1-5
Cameron 0-4 0-7
Friday’s Games
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 50, Cameron 7
Grantsburg 46, Saint Croix Falls 6
Unity 30, Webster 28
8-Man South Lakeland W-L W-L
Luck 4-0 7-0
Clayton 3-1 5-2
Prairie Farm 2-2 5-2
Bruce 2-2 5-2
Frederic 2-2 3-4
New Auburn 1-4 1-6
Friday’s Games
Luck 48, Frederic 12
Bruce 56, Prairie Farm 50
Saturday’s Game
Clayton 64, New Auburn 6
Cloverwood W-L W-L
Abbotsford 5-0 -1
Loyal 5-0 6-1
Gilman 4-1 6-1
Greenwood 2-3 3-4
Wis. Rapids Assumption 2-3 2-5
Athens 1-4 2-5
Owen-Withee 1-4 1-6
Thorp 0-5 0-6
Friday’s Games
Loyal 54, Thorp 0
Gilman 62, Athens 0
Abbotsford 49, Owen-Withee 20
Saturday’s Game
Wis. Rapids Assumption 48, Greenwood 26
