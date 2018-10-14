The Bloomer football team has earned a No. 4 seed and will open the Division 5 playoffs at h…

HAYWARD — The Bloomer football team will enter the playoffs on a roll, putting up 478 yards …

Three Stars

• Chi-Hi defense, special teams

The Cardinals defense held a Hudson team averaging more than 35 points per game to seven points. Chi-Hi turned the Raiders over on downs four times and held the Hudson running backs to seven yards on 12 carries. Kyler Holmlund blocked a punt in the first quarter to set up the first Chi-Hi score and Nate Custer added a third quarter field goal.

• Brady Spaeth, Cadott

The junior running back ran for 244 yards on 18 carries as Cadott ended their season with a nonconference win. Spaeth had touchdown runs of 12, 60 and 50 yards.

• Zach Ruf, Bloomer

The Blackhawks quarterback broke the century mark running and throwing as he combined for 262 total yards as Bloomer won its third game in a row. Ruf threw for a touchdown and ran for three.