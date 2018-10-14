Two of Chippewa County’s prep football teams head into the postseason with wins, while two will need to bounce back from losses in week nine as the playoffs begin on Friday.
Chi-Hi secures playoff spot following upset of Hudson
The Cardinals were unable to clinch a playoff berth following a loss to River Falls two weeks ago, but Chi-Hi ended the season with back-to-back wins over Eau Claire North and Hudson to earn an at-large bid into the Division 1 playoffs.
Hudson came into Friday’s game tied atop the Big Rivers Conference, but Chi-Hi put together four strong quarters in a start-to-finish win over the Raiders.
Matt Pomietlo ran for 124 yards on 19 carries, including two first-half touchdowns.
Nate Custer added a field goal to cap a 21-play drive to begin the third quarter as the Cardinals jumped out to a 17-0 advantage before a fourth-quarter touchdown from Hudson.
Chi-Hi (5-4, 3-4) totaled 240 rushing yards overall as both Tyler Bohland and JD Czech each tallied more than 50 yards rushing.
The win gave Chi-Hi its first winning season since 2015.
The Cardinals were given a No. 8 seed in the Division 1 playoffs and will travel to No. 1 Kimberly on Friday to face the Papermakers.
Bloomer gets healthier, blows out Hayward
The Blackhawks made it three wins in a row as they head into the postseason after a 56-20 win over the Hurricanes.
Bloomer (7-2, 5-2) totaled 478 yards of offense, including 367 yards on the ground in the victory.
Senior running back Caleb Ruf made his return to the lineup with four attempts for 51 yards.
Zach Ruf lead the Blackhawks with 151 yards on eight carries and threw the ball for 111 yards on six of eight passes completed.
Tucker Kempe ran for 72 yards and two scores, while Jesse Buchli totaled 54 yards rushing and one touchdown.
Leif Iverson caught three passes for 59 yards and Bradley Sarauer pulled in two passes for 31 yards and a touchdown.
Bloomer led 30-0 before a second-quarter Hayward score and the Blackhawks held a 42-6 advantage at the break.
Bloomer begins the Division 5 playoffs by hosting Heart O’North Conference foe Spooner on Friday. The Blackhawks defeated the Rails 28-14 on Aug. 31.
Stanley-Boyd, Lake Holcombe/Cornell head into playoffs with losses
The Orioles and Knights will need to rebound from losses if they want their seasons to extend beyond next week. Both teams suffered defeats in their final regular season games.
Stanley-Boyd (6-3, 5-3) suffered a 31-21 loss on the road to Colby.
The Orioles led 21-16 heading into the half, but were outscored 16-0 after the break by the Hornets.
LJ Schmelzer had 187 yards passing and 71 rushing to lead Stanley-Boyd. Noah Gillingham caught seven passes for 93 yards.
Bo Chwala added a touchdown on the ground to his 56 rushing yards and Willy Burich-Reynolds pulled in two catches for 54 yards.
After winning six of their first seven games Lake Holcombe/Cornell (6-3, 5-3) has lost two in a row after a 56-8 loss to North Lakeland Conference champion Grantsburg.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell trailed 42-0 at the half. Kaden Kinney scored on a one-yard run in the fourth quarter for the Knights only touchdown.
Tate Sauerwein totaled 45 rushing yards to lead the usually strong Knights run game. Luke Geist threw for 59 yards as the Knights were outgained by a 399-129 margin in the loss to the Pirates.
The Orioles begin the Division 5 playoffs with a trip to Elk Mound and the Knights travel to Carson Park in Eau Claire to play No. 1 seeded Eau Claire Regis with both games schedule for 7 p.m. on Friday.
Cadott routs Boyceville to end season
Cadott heads into the offseason with some momentum after a 50-6 win over Boyceville.
The Hornets (3-6, 2-6) led 20-6 at the break before outscoring the Bulldogs 30-0 in the second half.
Cadott ran for 379 yards in the win. Brady Spaeth carried the ball for 244 yards on 18 attempts. Spaeth had touchdown runs of 12, 60 and 50 yards.
Noah Kahl added a 70-yard run for a score and Mason Poehls threw two touchdowns, including a 39-yard touchdown pass to Kahl.
Chippewa County’s 8-man teams end regular season with losses
McDonell and New Auburn fell to postseason qualifiers to end the regular season.
McDonell fell 41-0 to Oakfield and New Auburn was defeated 40-14 to Luck. Oakfield and Luck were two of the eight teams to qualify for the first 8-man playoff.
The Macks and Trojans will play in a exhibition contest against each other on Friday at Dorais Field to end the year.
Tanner Opsal threw for 185 yards for McDonell and Efe Selvitopu had six receptions for 160 yards.
New Auburn trailed 40-0 before adding a score apiece in the third and fourth quarters.
Aaron Hinton recovered a blocked punt for touchdown and Wyatt Gotham added a 40-yard touchdown run in the final quarter.
Caleb Edinger led the Trojan’s offense with 56 yards rushing on 16 carries.
