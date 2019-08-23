HOLMEN — Sophomore Carson Westcott started the Holmen High School football team’s season with a wicked hit on the opening kickoff of a game against Chippewa Falls.
The Vikings then followed his lead for the remainder of a 27-7 victory over Chippewa Falls at Empire Stadium on Friday.
“I was talking to my brother after the game,” Holmen coach Travis Kowalski said. “He said he hadn’t seen Holmen football hit like this in awhile.
“Physical. They were so physical.”
The Cardinals only managed 46 yards in the first half and put together their only touchdown drive in the fourth quarter after Holmen scored the first 27 points.
Senior Jaedon Abraham rushed for 114 yards and scored a touchdown for the Vikings, who scored touchdowns on their first two possessions with senior Cameron Weber under center.
Weber won a starting battle with junior Ryland Wall and senior Austin Dechant. All three started at least once last season with Wall playing the majority of the season after injuries to Weber and Dechant.
“I was told that I’d be getting some reps at the scrimmage (last week), and then (Kowalski) told me,” said Weber, who rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown and passed for 43 yards. “I was ready.”
The Vikings allowed the Cardinals to run 17 plays and gain two first downs in the first half.
While Nathan Nevala ended Holmen’s first drive with a 14-yard run, Weber ended the second one with a run from the same distance. The Vikings drove 50 yards on seven plays for the first touchdown and 81 on 15 plays for the second.
“I saw a lot of starry-eyed kids at the beginning of the game,” Chippewa Falls coach Chuck Raykovich said. “I think they came alive a little bit in the second half, and there is a big learning curve for these kids to go from where they were last year to where we need to be this year.
“Unfortunately, they have to grow up fast, and Holmen is a very good football team.”
Quarterback Hayden Goodman completed 11 of 20 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown for the Cardinals. The touchdown, a 23-yard play, was caught by Benjamin Carani with 7:50 left in the game.
Tyler Bohland led the Cardinals with 25 rushing yards on five carries.
Senior fullback Brett Holden added 73 yards on 16 carries for Holmen, which rushed for 297 yards and had 340 overall. All three of Weber's completions — and the 43 yards that went with them — went to Isaac Elsen.
"We had some new guys on our (offensive) line, and I think the line played very well for us," Weber said. "They opened some good holes, which was good to see.
"And our defense just played a really good game."
Chi-Hi concludes nonconference play at Medford next Friday.