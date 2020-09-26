Prep Football: Hurley powers past Lake Holcombe/Cornell in Lakeland opener

HOLCOMBE — The Hurley football team has a lot of things going for it coming into the 2020 season.
The Northstars showed off that might on Friday evening as the they powered past Lake Holcombe/Cornell 39-6 in a Lakeland Conference opener.
Hurley (1-0, 1-0) is one of the new teams in the Lakeland this year as a part of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association's statewide realignment plan and was able to control the contest with the Knights (0-1, 0-1). Returning 1,000-yard rushers from a year ago Max Blamey and Kodey Henning along with several returning linemen lead a punishing Northstar offense. Blamey and Derek Ransanici each found the end zone in the second half to extend a 26-0 halftime lead before the Knights found the end zone in the fourth quarter.
"They're a very physical team. Hurley is a very physical team," Lake Holcombe/Cornell coach Brandon Baldry said. "I give them all the props. They've got some skilled athletes and some big boys that want to play. Their three-back set in the back is hard to teach kids not to peek in the backfield. That's what we preached all week. You can't peek, read your keys, read your keys and that comes to being disciplined and we found out when we get tired we become undisciplined."
Lake Holcombe/Cornell struggled with the Hurley offense but also did itself no favors with three turnovers in the first half, including one on its first play from scrimmage.
"I was really proud of how our guys played," Hurley coach Scott Erickson said. "They picked up some turnovers, controlled the line of scrimmage. Our guys up front really did a good job and we found some holes. A good one to build off of."
The Knights engineered their best offensive drive of the game on their last possession, moving 65 yards in seven plays. The drive started with a 45-yard run from Tate Sauerwein and included a 14-yard pass from Brock Flater to Colton Minnick to move the Knights two yards from the Hurley end zone. The Northstars kept the Knights out of the end zone until a fourth-and-goal situation at the 5-yard line when Sauerwein went to the outside and stretched for the goal line to put his team on the board with two minutes and 16 seconds to go.
The Knights are working in many new faces this fall and Baldry said he liked what he saw out of some of his younger players.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell hits the road next Friday to play at Grantsburg.
"A tough game for us," Baldry said. "We have a tradition of winning and that's where we want to keep it. So on to the next."
