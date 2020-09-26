Prep Football: Hurley powers past Lake Holcombe/Cornell in Lakeland opener

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOLCOMBE — The Hurley football team has a lot of things going for it coming into the 2020 season.

The Northstars showed off that might on Friday evening as the they powered past Lake Holcombe/Cornell 39-6 in a Lakeland Conference opener.

Hurley (1-0, 1-0) is one of the new teams in the Lakeland this year as a part of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association's statewide realignment plan and was able to control the contest with the Knights (0-1, 0-1). Returning 1,000-yard rushers from a year ago Max Blamey and Kodey Henning along with several returning linemen lead a punishing Northstar offense. Blamey and Derek Ransanici each found the end zone in the second half to extend a 26-0 halftime lead before the Knights found the end zone in the fourth quarter.

"They're a very physical team. Hurley is a very physical team," Lake Holcombe/Cornell coach Brandon Baldry said. "I give them all the props. They've got some skilled athletes and some big boys that want to play. Their three-back set in the back is hard to teach kids not to peek in the backfield. That's what we preached all week. You can't peek, read your keys, read your keys and that comes to being disciplined and we found out when we get tired we become undisciplined."