NEW AUBURN — Whether it is the young players getting more familiar with varsity football or an increase in focus and energy that came with faster paced practices, the New Auburn football team found something.
“We want to increase the tempo because increased tempo a lot of times also means increased energy, enthusiasm and passion,” New Auburn coach Wayne North said of the team’s recent practice habits.
Ultimately the result is a young team playing with more confidence, which bodes well for the future.
“We switched our practice like two weeks ago, (we) did it a little differently. It’s more focused, a lot more energy in practice,” senior lineman Ethan Harder said. “I think that’s helping when the coaches switched that up.”
The Trojans earned their second win on the season with a 31-19 victory over Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore last Friday and North said many of the younger players have grown into leaders and embraced their roles on the team.
“It’s exciting because it’s in their eyes. They’re excited to play football,” North said of his team. “They see things going well in the right direction and that’s what they are feeding on right now.”
A team that relies on its ability to run the ball, New Auburn has recorded over 200 yards rushing in each of its last three games, including 449 yards in last week’s win. Harder attributes the success on the ground to the young players embracing the contact and physicality of varsity football, something that was an adjustment for some making the jump from middle school to playing against teams consisting of upperclassmen.
“We’ve improved a lot. Physicality (has improved),” Harder said. “(Early this season) they just didn’t want to be hit that much, don’t want to get engaged with people blocking, pushing, (it was) just pop them and let them go. They’ve started to drive more and keep on their blocks.”
As the blocking has improved, the running backs have found success in leading the offense.
“(You) got to rely on your blockers. (If) they just do their thing, we’ll do ours and get down the field,” junior running back Caleb Edinger said.
Edinger has excelled of late, even after an early-season injury that could have caused Edinger to miss significant time.
Edinger was poked in the eye when making a tackle against Mellen on Aug. 25. He said he had bruising around his eye and a scratch on his eyelid. Edinger also became sensitive to light and suffered from headaches.
Even with the injury Edinger only missed one game and he has averaged 83 rushing yards per game over the past four games since his return. He eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the second time this season last Friday — Edinger ran for 131 yards against Mercer/Butternut in week one — and he said he now feels 100 percent again.
“It feels a lot better, I honestly don’t think about it,” Edinger said. “I just forgot about it. It feels like it’s back to normal.”
Junior quarterback Domonic Johnson also went over the century mark in the win with a team-high 129 yards on the ground, a season-high for Johnson.
The young Trojan squad has faced their fair share of high-level opponents this season with two teams — Bruce and Clayton — ranked in the WisSports.net 8-man coaches poll and No. 2 Luck to round out the regular season schedule.
New Auburn will also travel to face McDonell in an exhibition matchup at Dorais Field on Oct. 19.
Although there have been some ups and downs with the inexperienced team facing some of the top teams in the state North said the mindset of the players remains consistent.
“It doesn’t seem like it’s had the emotional drawbacks like ‘here we go again we’re going to get beat bad.’ I haven’t seen that,” North said. “These guys come out every week and they have a lot of enthusiasm.”
New Auburn began the season understanding it would be a year of building with only three seniors on the roster and Harder having been the only one out for football all four years of high school. The small roster has come together and North hopes that allows the team to be competitive to close the year and end on a positive note heading into the offseason.
“They’re having fun now and they’re playing as a team. It’s no long freshman, sophomores, juniors and seniors, it’s the Trojan football team,” North said, “and that’s how they’re playing, everybody’s one.”
With one game and an exhibition contest still in store, the Trojans have a few more opportunities to gain some positive momentum heading into a big offseason with vast portion of the roster expected to return next season.
“I just want to have fun and play the best football we can (to close out the season),” the senior Harder said of the final two contests of his career.
