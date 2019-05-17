Try 3 months for $3
Phillips at McDonell football 9-29-18

McDonell's Drake McChesney (11) and Noah Weimert (77) make a tackle during a game against Phillips last September at Dorais Field.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

The WIAA Board of Control approved a first consideration for eight-man football conference realignment on Friday that would begin with the 2020 season.

The proposal would place the state's 48 teams into four regions of 12 teams with reach region containing two six-team conferences.

McDonell, Gilman and New Auburn would be placed in the central region in the proposal and share one of the region's two conferences along with Alma Center Lincoln, Bruce and Phillips. In addition to five conference games, the regional pairings would enable 'crossover' matchups between conferences in a region. The other conference in the central region is made up of Port Edwards, Wausau Newman, Greenwood, Tri-County, Bowler/Gresham and Marion/Tigerton.

All impacted teams have until June 26 to file an appeal for the action and the board of control will give a final consideration for the plan at its meeting on Aug. 9.

McDonell played its first season of eight-man last fall as an independent with a schedule made up of teams from around the state. New Auburn has been a part of the Lakeland Conference since moving to eight-man football in 2012. Late last year, Gilman agreed to move to eight-man beginning in the 2020 season.

The first eight-man state tournament was held this past November at Oriole Park in Stanley with Sevastopol defeating Luck 38-30 in the championship game of an eight-team tournament.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0