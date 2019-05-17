The WIAA Board of Control approved a first consideration for eight-man football conference realignment on Friday that would begin with the 2020 season.
The proposal would place the state's 48 teams into four regions of 12 teams with reach region containing two six-team conferences.
McDonell, Gilman and New Auburn would be placed in the central region in the proposal and share one of the region's two conferences along with Alma Center Lincoln, Bruce and Phillips. In addition to five conference games, the regional pairings would enable 'crossover' matchups between conferences in a region. The other conference in the central region is made up of Port Edwards, Wausau Newman, Greenwood, Tri-County, Bowler/Gresham and Marion/Tigerton.
All impacted teams have until June 26 to file an appeal for the action and the board of control will give a final consideration for the plan at its meeting on Aug. 9.
McDonell played its first season of eight-man last fall as an independent with a schedule made up of teams from around the state. New Auburn has been a part of the Lakeland Conference since moving to eight-man football in 2012. Late last year, Gilman agreed to move to eight-man beginning in the 2020 season.
The first eight-man state tournament was held this past November at Oriole Park in Stanley with Sevastopol defeating Luck 38-30 in the championship game of an eight-team tournament.
McDonell's Noah Weimert moves to block during a game against Phillips last September at Dorais Field.
McDonell quarterback Kendren Gullo attemtps a pass over a Phillips pass rusher in a game last Saturday at Dorais Field.
Noah Weimert (77) and Adam Waldusky (3) signal after Drake McChesney (11) recovers a fumble.
McDonell's Tanner Opsal tackles Philips' Brandon Bruneau on Saturday afternoon at Dorais Field.
McDonell's Eli Swoboda (6) makes a tackle against Phillips on Sept. 29 at Dorais Field.
McDonell's Drake McChesney goes for a tackle on a Phillips ball carrier last Saturday at Dorais Field.
McDonell's Drake McChesney (11) and Noah Weimert (77) make a tackle during a game against Phillips last September at Dorais Field.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
