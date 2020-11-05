Prep Football: Kroeplin scores four touchdowns, Boie adds two as unbeaten Gilman rolls past McDonell

But a relentless and deep Gilman offense kept the pressure on, scoring on four of its five possessions in the first half. Kroeplin's first touchdown of the game came through the air, getting past the McDonell defense on a 3rd and five and hauling in a 60-yard scoring pass from Julian Krizan to help tie the game at eight less than five minutes into the game.

Gilman's second possession all came on the ground as Boie, Krizan and Kroeplin all logged carries and Kroeplin capped the drive with a two-yard score before Krizan added the two-point conversion to push the Pirates in the lead at 16-14. Kroeplin added a 12-yard touchdown run in the second quarter before his punt return helped set up the final touchdown of the half for Gilman, coming on a seven-yard scoring rumble from Boie to push Gilman to a 30-14 lead at halftime.

"We challenged our guys to rise to the occasion and make this a game," McDonell coach Jason Cox said. "They were really fired up at the beginning of the game (and) did a lot of things right. We threw a couple different things at them offensively that worked, which was fantastic but we just didn't get enough stops early on to make those leads stick and then we stalled on a couple drives in the first half and all of a sudden early in the second half they just ballooned on us a little bit."

