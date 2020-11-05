Prep Football: Kroeplin scores four touchdowns, Boie adds two as unbeaten Gilman rolls past McDonell

The Gilman football team found itself in an unfamiliar position on Thursday evening.
It didn't last long.
The unbeaten Pirates trailed for the first time this season but scored the last 45 points in a 53-14 eight-man rout over McDonell on Thursday evening at Dorais Field.
Grady Kroeplin ran for 107 yards and scored four total touchdowns while Brayden Boie added 77 rushing yards and two scores for Gilman (7-0).
Tanner Opsal completed 18-of-39 passes for 220 yards and ran for two touchdowns for McDonell (4-3), who scored on its first two drives of the game to put the Pirates in the position of having to come from behind early. A 42-yard pass from Opsal to Clemett Matthews set up Opsal's first touchdown run on the team's opening drive and a 30-yard connection between Opsal and Dale Tetrault put the Macks on the doorstep of Opsal's second scoring run, pushing the Macks out front 14-8 with 5:25 left in the first quarter.
"That's the first thing we told the kids in the huddle, you've given up 14 points all year and all of a sudden you give up 14 points in the first quarter and I'm glad you did though because you need that adversity once in a while," Gilman coach Robin Rosemeyer said. "We really haven't had that. Adversity they had to respond to was really good. We talked about it all year that we were going to have some adversity and we hadn't really had it yet. This was the first time they had to respond and they did a great job."
But a relentless and deep Gilman offense kept the pressure on, scoring on four of its five possessions in the first half. Kroeplin's first touchdown of the game came through the air, getting past the McDonell defense on a 3rd and five and hauling in a 60-yard scoring pass from Julian Krizan to help tie the game at eight less than five minutes into the game.
Gilman's second possession all came on the ground as Boie, Krizan and Kroeplin all logged carries and Kroeplin capped the drive with a two-yard score before Krizan added the two-point conversion to push the Pirates in the lead at 16-14. Kroeplin added a 12-yard touchdown run in the second quarter before his punt return helped set up the final touchdown of the half for Gilman, coming on a seven-yard scoring rumble from Boie to push Gilman to a 30-14 lead at halftime.
"We challenged our guys to rise to the occasion and make this a game," McDonell coach Jason Cox said. "They were really fired up at the beginning of the game (and) did a lot of things right. We threw a couple different things at them offensively that worked, which was fantastic but we just didn't get enough stops early on to make those leads stick and then we stalled on a couple drives in the first half and all of a sudden early in the second half they just ballooned on us a little bit."
The Pirates scored on their first three drives of the second half to snuff out any hope of a McDonell rally as Boie and Kroeplin both had scoring runs before Krizan connected with Isaac Wininger for a 31-yard touchdown pass to punctuate Gilman's seventh win of the year.
Krizan completed 4-of-7 passes for 169 yards and two scores with each of his four completions going for at least 31 yards. Kroeplin had two of those receptions for 91 yards while Bryson Keepers had a 47-yard reception.
"We're very fortunate we've got kids that can make plays offensively and defensively. Very versatile kids," Rosemeyer said.
Gilman won the first meeting 44-8 on Oct. 16 in a Central Wisconsin West Conference championship season for the Pirates, the first as a part of the newly-created league. McDonell was the first team to score against Gilman in that game, the fourth of the year for the Pirates.
"I thought they made plays," Rosemeyer said of McDonell's early success on offense. "They made some good catches. They did some new things to us."
Thursday's game was a matchup that came together earlier this week when the previously scheduled opponents for both McDonell and Gilman canceled the rest of their seasons for COVID-19 reasons. So the Macks and Pirates found a solution to their schedule situations with each other.
Gilman's previous matchup was a Friday contest at also unbeaten Wausau Newman. The Pirates have opted to not compete in the upcoming WIAA postseason series, instead playing one more game next week against Belmont. The Braves were unbeaten and ranked second in the state entering a matchup on Friday against also-ranked Luck. The matchup will be played at Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston next Friday.
Tetrault hauled in 10 catches for 94 yards while Noah Hanson added 71 receiving yards on five catches.
McDonell will learn its postseason path early this weekend when pairings are released by the WIAA.
"Gilman's a good team and we think we put up a better fight this time but we have a lot of work to do yet to get better," Cox said.
