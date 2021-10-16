 Skip to main content
top story
Prep Football | Lake Holcombe 39, Cornell 0

Prep Football: Lake Holcombe blanks Cornell in first meeting on gridiron since 2012

Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21

Lake Holcombe's Colton Minnick (8) makes an interception while Cornell's Dawson Munson (10) and Lake Holcombe's Max Sauerwein (2) go for the ball on Friday in Cornell.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

CORNELL — The Lake Holcombe football team started a new chapter of its long-time rivalry against Cornell with a bang, earning a 39-0 eight-man victory on Friday evening.

Lake Holcombe opened the scoring with a safety when Parker Miller sacked Cornell quarterback Daniel Person to give the Chieftains an early 2-0 lead just past the halfway point of the opening quarter. It didn't take the Chieftains long to extend the lead as Max Sauerwein scored on a 13-yard touchdown run less than a minute later to push the Lake Holcombe lead to 8-0. Cornell moved to near midfield on its next possession but Colton Minnick snagged an interception to give the ball back to Lake Holcombe and Minnick closed the first quarter with a long 72-yard touchdown pass to Miller.

Friday's meeting between the longtime rivals turned co-op partners now once-again rivals was the first on the gridiron since 2012. Lake Holcombe earned an 18-12 overtime win over Cornell in the most recent meeting on Aug. 31, 2012. That matchup would be the final varsity game for Cornell as a solo program until this year. The team forfeited the rest of its games that season before joining up with Cadott to play an exhibition schedule.

Cornell and Lake Holcombe formed a co-op from 2013 through 2020 before both teams went their separate ways with making the jump to eight-man football. The all-time series between the two close rivals dates back to 1965 when Lake Holcombe earned a 9-7 win over the Chiefs on Sept. 10, 1965.

With the win Lake Holcombe earned the Knight's Shield trophy, a new rivalry prize for the winner of the yearly matchup. The Lake Holcombe/Cornell co-op's mascot was the Knights.

