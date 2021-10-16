Prep Football: Lake Holcombe blanks Cornell in first meeting on gridiron since 2012

CORNELL — The Lake Holcombe football team started a new chapter of its long-time rivalry against Cornell with a bang, earning a 39-0 eight-man victory on Friday evening.

Lake Holcombe opened the scoring with a safety when Parker Miller sacked Cornell quarterback Daniel Person to give the Chieftains an early 2-0 lead just past the halfway point of the opening quarter. It didn't take the Chieftains long to extend the lead as Max Sauerwein scored on a 13-yard touchdown run less than a minute later to push the Lake Holcombe lead to 8-0. Cornell moved to near midfield on its next possession but Colton Minnick snagged an interception to give the ball back to Lake Holcombe and Minnick closed the first quarter with a long 72-yard touchdown pass to Miller.

Friday's meeting between the longtime rivals turned co-op partners now once-again rivals was the first on the gridiron since 2012. Lake Holcombe earned an 18-12 overtime win over Cornell in the most recent meeting on Aug. 31, 2012. That matchup would be the final varsity game for Cornell as a solo program until this year. The team forfeited the rest of its games that season before joining up with Cadott to play an exhibition schedule.

Cornell and Lake Holcombe formed a co-op from 2013 through 2020 before both teams went their separate ways with making the jump to eight-man football. The all-time series between the two close rivals dates back to 1965 when Lake Holcombe earned a 9-7 win over the Chiefs on Sept. 10, 1965.

With the win Lake Holcombe earned the Knight's Shield trophy, a new rivalry prize for the winner of the yearly matchup. The Lake Holcombe/Cornell co-op's mascot was the Knights.

