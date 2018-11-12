Lake Holcombe/Cornell senior linebacker Wyatt Viegut has been named to the All-North Lakeland Conference first team at outside linebacker for the 2018 season.
Viegut was also selected to the second team offense at running back, joined by quarterback Luke Geist and offensive lineman Tristin Jones. Defensively Jones was also picked on the defensive line, Robert Fasbender was picked at inside linebacker, Kaden Kinney was chosen at outside linebacker and Josh Jones was selected at defensive back.
Grantsburg running back/linebacker Leo Chenal was selected as the league's offensive and defensive player of the year as well as the conference's most valuable player. Grantsburg coach Adam Hale was the league's coach of the year and Pirates assistant coach Goob Coy was named the league's top assistant of the year.
All-North Lakeland Conference
First Team Offense
Quarterback—Trevor Gustafson, Webster; Luke Anderson, Grantsburg. Running Back—Leon Chenal, Grantsburg; Hunter Houde, Unity; Bryce Routs, Grantsburg. Receiver—McCormick Davison, Cameron; Brad Sigfrids, Webster. Offensive Lineman—Tanner Berger, Grantsburg; Tyler Cooper, Saint Croix Falls; Jake Eichelt, Unity; Carson Johnson, Unity; Harlo Olson, Webster.
First Team Defense
Defensive Lineman—Tyler Cooper, Saint Croix Falls; Jake Eichelt, Unity; Harlo Olson, Webster; Gabe Chenal, Grantsburg. Inside Linebacker—Leo Chenal, Grantsburg; Bryce Routs, Grantsburg. Outside Linebacker—Jack Nelson, Unity; Tanner Berger, Grantsburg; Wyatt Viegut, Lake Holcombe/Cornell. Luke Flaherty, Unity; Tyrell Brande, Grantsburg; Trevor Gustafson, Webster.
Second Team Offense
Quarterback—Luke Geist, Lake Holcombe/Cornell; Jake Bloom, Unity; Mark Daniels, Cameron. Running Back—Wyatt Viegut, Lake Holcombe/Cornell. Receiver—Luke Flaherty, Unity; David Mackean, Grantsburg; Gabe Chenal, Grantsburg. Offensive Lineman—Tristin Jones, Lake Holcombe/Cornell; Owen Raboin, Unity; Austin Louis, Grantsburg; Phil Hein, Grantsburg; Dalton McCarthy, Webster.
Second Team Defense
Defensive Lineman—Tristin Jones, Lake Holcombe/Cornell; Levi Miller, Grantsburg; Carson Johnson, Unity, Sebastian Austad, Saint Croix Falls. Inside Linebacker—Austin McCurdy, Saint Croix Falls; Adam Weihe, Unity; Robert Fasbender, Lake Holcombe/Cornell. Outside Linebacker—Keith Gleinke, Webster, Kaden Kinney, Lake Holcombe/Cornell. Defensive Backs—Hunter Houde, Unity; Spencer Steek, Saint Croix Falls; Josh Jones, Lake Holcombe/Cornell.
Offensive POY—Leo Chenal, Grantsburg.
Defensive POY—Leo Chenal, Grantsburg.
MVP—Leo Chenal, Grantsburg.
Coach of the Year—Adam Hale, Grantsburg.
Assistant Coach of the Year—Goob Coy, Grantsburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.