HOLCOMBE — The Lake Holcombe/Cornell football team is on unfamiliar ground.
But it has the quiet confidence of a team that’s been there before.
The Knights are off to a 2-0 start to the season, the first time in the brief five-plus year history the team has won its first two games of the season.
As Lake Holcombe/Cornell heads to Flambeau this Friday to face the Falcons, the Knights will do so with plenty of confidence on the heels of impressive nonconference victories over Augusta and Ladysmith.
“We do have an expectation this year to win every game we’re close in. The last two games we expected to win,” Lake Holcombe/Cornell coach Troy Story said. “Not saying the two teams we played weren’t good teams, but you have to go into the game thinking you can win the game to win the game.”
The Knights returned several key players from a Division 6 playoff team a season ago. But as the team begins to play games that count in the North Lakeland Conference standings, making a return to the playoffs isn’t the only goal.
“You try to get their mindset that being a .500 team isn’t what we’re after. We want to be better than that,” Story said. “We’ve got good seniors and captains that are pushing everyone to be better than they were last week.”
Lake Holcombe/Cornell enters the third week of the season allowing the fewest yards per game among Chippewa County schools at 214.
The Knights shut out Augusta in their season opener before holding Ladysmith to one score through three quarters before a pair of touchdowns near the end of a 32-20 win.
“Everybody knows their positions,” Lake Holcombe/Cornell senior running back/linebacker Wyatt Viegut said of the defense. “We practice them and practice them and practice them so everybody knows what their job is and if we have to trade off a player, everybody knows.”
Special teams has also been a strong point for the team early on.
Caleb Johnson returned the kickoff to start the season half against Ladysmith 85 yards for a touchdown to help break open a 12-8 halftime lead for the Knights and punter Ty Anderson is averaging more than 40 yards per attempt.
“Those two things have really been the highlights so far,” Story said of the defense and special teams.
The offense has been steady and versatile with five different rushers finding the end zone on the ground and senior quarterback/defensive back Luke Geist throwing a pair of touchdowns in the first two games. The team has been able to spread around the touches on offense and the quarterback said that has been key in its success.
“That helps a whole lot,” Geist said. “We really try a little bit of everything and by halftime we know what’s working and what’s not going to work.”
Speaking of the halftime break, the Knights have been strong coming out of it with a combined 44 points scored in the third quarter in the first two games.
“We’ve always been a better second half team than a first half team and we want to get better at that too,” Story said. “You make your adjustments at halftime. The coaching staff I’ve got has done a real nice job figuring out what the next step is going into the second half.”
The team has not been flawless though. Story said the team has made too many mental mistakes thus far. Lake Holcombe/Cornell was penalized 17 times in its win over Ladysmith.
This Friday’s game in Flambeau marks the end of a three-game road trip to start the season. Following Friday’s game against the Falcons, Lake Holcombe/Cornell plays four of its final six games of the regular season at home. Upcoming matchups with Flambeau and Pepin/Alma count in the North Division standings for the Knights, even though the matchups are against South Division foes.
The last football team from either Lake Holcombe or Cornell to start 2-0 came in 2007, when Lake Holcombe opened the season 7-0 for coach Tim Sime. The Knights have a long way to go in order to get there. But early on they’ve shown the balance and the resiliency of a team that could be in the North Lakeland Conference championship race until the final night of the regular season.
“We’re well aware it just gets harder from here,” Story said. “If we can get the mental part of the game up with the physical side of the game, we’re going to be a lot better team.”
