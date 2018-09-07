HOLCOMBE — A bend but don't break defense and an explosive offense pushed the Lake Holcombe/Cornell Knights football to 4-0 on the season following a 38-14 win over Pepin/Alma on Friday night.
The Knights (4-0, 2-0) racked up 313 total yards on 33 plays, with five plays going for over 20 yards. Defensively the Knights held strong as the Eagles ran 81 total plays for 287 yards (3.5 per play).
"They had a pretty good running attack against us," Lake Holcombe/Cornell coach Troy Story said. "They didn’t have a lot of scoring, but they did move the ball on us. We have to go back and watch the film and see what’s going on there. We’re happy with the way these kids played."
The Knights took no time in showing it was going to be their night. Following a three-and-out forced by the Lake Holcombe/Cornell defense, Josh Jones set up the offense with a strong punt return that put the Knights at the Pepin/Alma 23.
Five plays later Aden Story got the Knights on the scoreboard with a touchdown run of three yards.
The timely defense showed up on next possession as Lake Holcombe/Cornell forced a turnover on downs at the Knights 29.
The team's balance was on display as the Knights went down the field and scored on five plays on their next drive. Quarterback Luke Geist completed passes of 17 and 29 yards to move the team down the field. Wyatt Viegut capped off the drive with a 22-yard touchdown run.
"It’s huge for us," Story said of the team's offensive balance. "If one aspect of the game isn’t working we can always bounce to the other side. Running has become second nature to us. We didn’t throw as much as we’d like to, but we didn’t need to throw that much tonight."
Pepin/Alma responded in the second quarter with a 14-play touchdown drive completed with a Roman Engstrand three-yard score.
From then on Lake Holcombe/Cornell controlled the remainder of the game. The Knights went 3-for-3 on drives in the first half as Geist found the end zone on a 5-yard run with about two minutes left in the half.
"This was the first game that we played all four quarters well," Story said. "The previously games we’d have a good half, one side or the other side of halftime, and we finally put a complete game together tonight."
Geist also scored on a 55-yard run in the third quarter and completed a drive with a 1-yard score in the fourth set up by a 77-yard run by Tate Sauerwein.
The Eagles had a number of long drives in the game including a 16-play drive that ended with a turnover on downs forced by the Knights. Nearing the end of the game Pepin/Alma finally took advantage of the wear and tear on the Knights' defense as they found the end zone with 1:30 remaining in the game after an 11-play drive.
Geist completed three of his four pass attempts on the night for 74 yards. He ran for three scores on 11 carries for a total of 61 yards.
Sauerwein led the Knights with 86 yards on three carries with Viegut handing the bulk of the carries, toting the rock 11 times for 79 yards.
Xavier Bergman lead the Eagles with 107 yards on 18 carries and Lane Wieczorek carried the ball 18 times for 72 yards.
"We had some drives tonight we just stalled out on all of them," Pepin/Alma coach Mike Olson said. "Our biggest thing is we got to finish our drives and finish blocks and tackles. We gave up some big plays where we couldn’t make a tackle and we had some drives where we stalled out. We didn’t execute."
With each win the Knights extend the Lake Holcombe/Cornell co-op record for winning streak to start the year and Story said the team isn't ready for it to end.
"It’s meaningful," he said of the team's start to the season. "We talked about it before the game and 4-0 isn’t good enough, we want another one. We’ll see what next week brings."
The Knights have the chance to make it five straight wins to open the year when they host North Lakeland Conference foe Unity next Friday in Cornell.
