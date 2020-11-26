 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Football: Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Sauerwein named Lakeland Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Co-Player of the Year
top story
Prep Football | Lake Holcombe/Cornell Knights

Prep Football: Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Sauerwein named Lakeland Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Co-Player of the Year

{{featured_button_text}}

Lake Holcombe/Cornell senior Tate Sauerwein has been selected as the Lakeland Conference Offensive Player of the Year while sharing the Lakeland Conference Defensive Co-Player of the Year.

Sauerwein was a first team selection at running back and linebacker and shared the defensive honor with Ladysmith senior defensive lineman Wade Stanger. Lake Holcombe/Cornell seniors Mike Kane and Will Kliegle were chosen to the second team offense on offense while senior linebacker Sam Ewer and junior defensive back Colton Minnick were selected to the second team defense.

Lake Holcombe/Cornell senior defensive back Ian Lebal, senior linebacker Brock Flater and senior defensive back Kaden Crank were each selected as honorable mentions.

Hurley's Scott Erickson was selected as the Lakeland Conference Coach of the Year.

First Team Offense

PositionNameSchoolYear
QBSterling McKinleyGrantsburgSenior
RBTate SauerweinLake Holcombe/CornellSenior
RBMaximus BlameyHurleyJunior
RBAdam WeiheUnitySenior
APIsaac QuimbyGrantsburgJunior
OLTadan NiemiHurleySophomore
OLSean ThierHurleySenior 
OLIke LeeGrantsburgSenior 
OLMike NelsonUnityJunior
OLTristan BenjaminWebsterSenior 
OLCarter ScheithauerRib Lake/PrenticeSenior 
OLWade StagerLadysmithSenior 

First Team Defense

PositionNameSchoolYear
DLSeth OstermanHurleySenior 
DLCam DennGrantsburgJunior
DLMike NelsonUnityJunior
DLWade StangerLadysmithSenior 
LBKodey HenningHurleySenior 
LBMike SubertHurleySenior 
LBCarter JohnsonGrantsburgSenior 
LBNathan GarveyUnitySenior 
LBTate SauerweinLake Holcombe/CornellSenior 
LBTim FornengoWebsterSenior 
LBBrock TheideRib Lake/PrenticeSenior 
KJared WatermuelenGrantsburgSenior 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Second Team Offense

PositionNameSchoolYear
RBAidan BurkmanGrantsburgJunior
RBBrody AllenUnitySophomore
WRZach MillerGrantsburgJunior
TEBraxton SbraggiaHurleyJunior
TEHarley OpachanFlambeauJunior
OLRyder ColassacoHurleyJunior
OLJoe CaneHurleySenior 
OLNathan GarveyUnitySenior 
OLMike KaneLake Holcombe/CornellSenior 
OLWill KliegleLake Holcombe/CornellSenior 
OLBrady MadsenWebsterJunior
OLLawrence SchrienerRib Lake/PrenticeSenior 

Second Team Defense

PositionNameSchoolYear
DLEzra ManzerHurleySenior 
DLSam PrusinskiGrantsburgJunior
DLCarter SchiethauerRib Lake/PrenticeSenior 
DLRyan LybertFlambeauSenior 
LBMason SchleusnerUnitySenior 
LBSam EwerLake Holcombe/CornellSenior 
DBTy GilbertsonHurleyJunior
DBDerek RansaniciHurleyJunior
DBAaron BurkmanGrantsburgSophomore
DBJacob SchwegmanUnitySenior 
DBColton MinnickLake Holcombe/CornellJunior
DBGage RossowWebsterJunior

Honorable Mention Offense

PositionNameSchoolYear
QBAyden LeinonHurleyJunior
RBHeath FoellerUnitySenior 
RBSam GumzRib Lake/PrenticeSenior 
RBRiley EwerFlambeauJunior
WRMason GustafsonWebsterSenior 
TETony CummingsHurleyJunior
APBrady IngersollLadysmithSophomore
OLGage HallGrantsburgJunior
OLCaleb KnutsonUnitySenior 

Honorable Mention Defense

PositionNameSchoolYear
DLKole JoustraHurleyJunior
DLIke LeeGrantsburgJunior
DLAdam WeiheUnitySenior 
DLGrant RydlundLadysmithJunior
LBTrevor AndersonGrantsburgJunior
LBBrock FlaterLake Holcombe/CornellSenior 
LBEvan SikorskiWebsterJunior
LBAshton KeiserRib Lake/PrenticeSenior 
LBDawson KauffmanFlambeauJunior
DBIan LebalLake Holcombe/CornellSenior 
DBKaden CrankLake Holcombe/CornellSenior 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: McDonell football routs Siren 64-16 in season finale

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News