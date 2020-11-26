Prep Football: Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Sauerwein named Lakeland Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Co-Player of the Year

Lake Holcombe/Cornell senior Tate Sauerwein has been selected as the Lakeland Conference Offensive Player of the Year while sharing the Lakeland Conference Defensive Co-Player of the Year.

Sauerwein was a first team selection at running back and linebacker and shared the defensive honor with Ladysmith senior defensive lineman Wade Stanger. Lake Holcombe/Cornell seniors Mike Kane and Will Kliegle were chosen to the second team offense on offense while senior linebacker Sam Ewer and junior defensive back Colton Minnick were selected to the second team defense.