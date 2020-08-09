Prep Football: Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Sauerwein opening eyes in prolonged offseason

COVID-19 has turned much of the sports world on its ear, including prep football where many teams had their offseason strength training and workout plans impacted. But Sauerwein has been able to maintain his workout gameplan and succeeded in his offseason goal to gain size and strength. Sauerwein is now over 205 pounds while losing none of his speed. At the combine Sauerwein had a 24 reps on the bench at 185 pounds, the most of any running back at the event. He posted a time of 4.38 seconds in the shuttle, the fastest time of his session and tied for fifth best overall. Sauerwein ran a 4.77 in the 40-yard dash, an improvement from his time last year despite gaining size and was ‘super excited’ to get the chance to see how he stacks up with many top athletes from around the country.