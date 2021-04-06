Prep Football: Lake Holcombe's Sauerwein signs with St. Olaf College

Sauerwein played for the East Team in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl on Jan. 18 at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, an achievement all the more impressive considering Sauerwein's season ended prematurely with a displaced fibula in Lake Holcombe/Cornell's season finale.

“Tate is the true definition of a student-athlete," Lake Holcombe/Cornell coach Brandon Baldry said. "He’s a 4.0 student, he’s done community service, he’s helped out coaching little leagues. On the field his drive is unmatched.”

Baldry also credited his great knowledge for the game and said Sauerwein was like having another coach on the field to go with his tenacity.

That drive helped Sauerwein attack his training throughout his high school career, growing into a force on both sides of the ball. It also helped him stay committed during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and if he couldn't get into the weight room at school, he'd find other ways to work out at home.

“He puts the time in after practice," Baldry said of Sauerwein. "He’s the kind of kid who will goes in the weight room in the morning, comes to practice (and he) goes in the weight room after that.”