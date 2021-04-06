Prep Football: Lake Holcombe's Sauerwein signs with St. Olaf College

Chippewa County Prep Football Player of the Year: Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Sauerwein stays hungry in follow-up to breakout junior season
Tate Sauerwein didn't rest on his laurels. The Lake Holcombe/Cornell senior built upon a breakout junior campaign with an even better senior season in which he was among the state's leading rushers during the regular season while winning Lakeland Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Co-Player of the Year honors. Sauerwein is the 2020 Chippewa County Player of the Year.
HOLCOMBE — If you can play, they'll find you.
And St. Olaf found Tate Sauerwein.
The Lake Holcombe senior standout finalized his agreement to play football in college at St. Olaf College during a ceremony on Tuesday afternoon.
Sauerwein is a two-time Chippewa County Player of the Year and was the key cog for the Lake Holcombe/Cornell football team in recent seasons.
St. Olaf is a Division III school in Northfield, Minn., that plays in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and Sauerwein said the combination of an honest coaching staff, great facilities and their commitment to student athletes is what swung his decision in the favor of the Oles.
“It feels pretty good," Sauerwein said of signing. "Definitely over this last year there’s been a lot of juggling stuff around. It’s good to have it signed. It’s good to be done.”
The Oles are getting an athlete who simply dominated on the gridiron during his junior and senior seasons. Sauerwein ran for 1,071 yards and 11 touchdowns while making 70 tackles including seven for loss during his junior season as a running back and linebacker for the Knights. He took his play to the next level last fall as he rushed for 1,146 yards and 13 touchdowns on offense while making 115 tackles including 12 for loss in less than seven games on defense. Sauerwein was a Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region selection at running back while earning Lakeland Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Sauerwein played for the East Team in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl on Jan. 18 at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, an achievement all the more impressive considering Sauerwein's season ended prematurely with a displaced fibula in Lake Holcombe/Cornell's season finale.
“Tate is the true definition of a student-athlete," Lake Holcombe/Cornell coach Brandon Baldry said. "He’s a 4.0 student, he’s done community service, he’s helped out coaching little leagues. On the field his drive is unmatched.”
Baldry also credited his great knowledge for the game and said Sauerwein was like having another coach on the field to go with his tenacity.
That drive helped Sauerwein attack his training throughout his high school career, growing into a force on both sides of the ball. It also helped him stay committed during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and if he couldn't get into the weight room at school, he'd find other ways to work out at home.
“He puts the time in after practice," Baldry said of Sauerwein. "He’s the kind of kid who will goes in the weight room in the morning, comes to practice (and he) goes in the weight room after that.”
Sauerwein owns seven Lake Holcombe/Cornell co-op records and said he's been dreaming of having the chance to play college football for as long as he's been able to dream.
James Kilian has led the Oles program since 2017 and has a 14-16 record in three seasons with 5-5 marks in 2018 and 2019. Sauerwein said he doesn't know which side of the ball he will play on in college and will learn more once he gets on practice and is able to show his skills in person.
“He’s the kind of kid that’s going to excel on the classroom and in the field," Baldry said of Sauerwein.
But wherever he plays on the gridiron, he's motivated to make a difference.
“I’m excited to get there and not only learn a whole lot, I’m going to ball out too," Sauerwein said.