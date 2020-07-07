Prep Football: Lakeland Conference sees change as popularity of 8-man grows

The Lakeland is set to have a pair of 6-team leagues for 8-man this fall with former conference stalwarts New Auburn and Bruce moving to the Central Wisconsin Conference. Ladysmith makes the move to the Lakeland after years of being one of the smaller teams in the Heart O’North Conference.

“I feel like it would make us a little more competitive playing schools with similar numbers football wise,” Ladysmith coach Kirk Yudes said of the move. “We go to either the biggest or second-biggest school in that conference. I think it benefits us that way where we’re one of the smallest schools in the Heart O’North and smaller numbers as far as kids participating, that way it benefits us.”

Rib Lake/Prentice moves to the Lakeland from the North Marawood Conference where the program spent recent years battling the likes of state powers Stratford and Edgar. Hurley joins the Lakeland after playing an independent schedule in recent years while residing near the Wisconsin-Michigan border.

Longtime solo Lakeland schools like Grantsburg, Unity, Webster and Flambeau have rolled with the changes as they’ve remained 11-man programs and are ready to do so again this fall with the new alignment.