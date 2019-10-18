HUDSON — A little last-minute magic helped the Chi-Hi football team best Hudson 29-25 on Friday evening in a Big Rivers Conference regular season finale.
Hayden Goodman found Tyler Bohland for an 8-yard touchdown pass on fourth and goal with 27 seconds left in the right corner of the end zone to put the Cardinals (3-4, 3-6) in front. Originally the Cardinals had lined up to attempt the game-tying field goal before a Hudson timeout. The Cardinals changed their mind and on their next play from scrimmage hit the end zone to take the lead.
Goodman intercepted Hudson's last-second heave to clinch the victory.
"Week in and week out we're getting better and that's a great testament to the great character of the kids on this team," Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said.
Chi-Hi took the lead with 9:50 left in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by Goodman, his second of the game. Gavin Goodman ran in the two-point conversion on a busted extra point attempt to put the Cardinals ahead 22-17. Hudson took the lead back with 5:53 to go on a 2-yard scoring run by Hunter Danielson before the Raiders added the 2-point conversion.
Chi-Hi drove into Hudson territory, but turned the ball over on downs. But the Cardinals would force a Hudson three and out and after a short Raider punt, Chi-Hi took over inside the Hudson 30 and would find the end zone for the game-winning score.
"You talk about character development, confidence...I mean they didn't blink," Raykovich said of his team. "Defense held them, there's a little over a minute left and we just went down and (Hudson) punted, not a very good punt and we got the ball, went down and we scored. Now that's confidence."
Touchdown runs in the first half from Hayden Goodman and Ben Steinmetz helped the Cardinals take a 14-10 lead into halftime.
Bohland finished with 76 rushing yards while Bohde Torkelson added 69 yards on 14 carries. Steinmetz ran for 51 yards on 17 attempts and Goodman had 14 yards, but two important scores. Goodman was also efficient through the air, completing 10 of 16 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown.
"That game was worth volumes to us as far as developing the belief," Raykovich said. "Down the road again if we get in that situation the kids know it can happen, because they've done it."
Torkelson and Bohland added four catches each and had 39 and 32 receiving yards, respectively.
Danielson ran for 55 yards to lead the Raiders.
Chi-Hi opened the season with sizable nonconference defeats at Holmen and Medford but has been much more competitive in Big Rivers Conference play as the young team has come of age.
"You've got to experience some success to get that confidence," Raykovich said of his team's growth. "Success comes in small packages. It could be a key stop at some time in the game. It could be a big, long drive. You never know when that moment is going to come that develops that confidence for a team and I can't tell you exactly what it was, but it's happening."