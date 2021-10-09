Prep Football: Late rally thwarted as Stanley-Boyd falls to unbeaten Eau Claire Regis

STANLEY — The Stanley-Boyd football team made plays.

The Stanley-Boyd football team made stops.

But the Orioles didn't make as many of either that were needed to topple a top-ranked foe as a pair of late touchdowns closed the gap in a 27-19 Cloverbelt Conference loss to Eau Claire Regis on Friday evening at Oriole Park.

Eau Claire Regis (8-0, 6-0) jumped out to a 20-6 halftime lead and expanded that advantage to 27-6 with 4:12 to go on a three-yard touchdown run by Zander Rockow. But after three-plus quarters of being unable to find the end zone, the Orioles (5-3, 3-3) did just that on two occasions in the final 2:39 of the game as the team covered ground quickly with its fast-paced offense. Quarterback Logan Burzynski connected with Jacob Nesterick with 2:39 to get within two scores at 27-12.

The Stanley-Boyd defense forced a three-and-out after kicking it deep to the Ramblers and the offense again covered ground, moving 55 yards for a score as Michael Karlen caught a five-yard touchdown pass from Burzynski with 20 seconds left to cut the gap to eight.

But the ensuing onside kick rolled out of bounds and the Ramblers gained possession and kneeled out the final seconds in clinching a share of the conference championship with a week left in the regular season.

“We just made too many mistakes," Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig said. "We had turnovers in bad situations and defensively really we gave up three big plays and that was the difference in the game.”

Friday's matchup was a styles clash on offense with the methodical ground game of the Ramblers against the fast-paced Oriole offense. Stanley-Boyd was able to limit the big plays for the Ramblers, but the ones Regis got went for big yards and in some cases points.

“We were fortunate we were able to hit some big plays," Eau Claire Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. "They were playing pretty good defense, give them credit. They had a good scheme and executed it well. We were fortunate to get some of those big plays.”

A recovered fumble late in the first half turned into points for the Ramblers as Kendon Krogman found Carson Vait off a play action fake pass for a 27-yard leaping touchdown 53 seconds before halftime. Cooper Nichols brought back the ensuing kickoff to the Regis 49-yard line and the Orioles moved deep into Rambler territory before Karlen drilled a short field goal with four seconds left. Karlen set a school record earlier in the half with a 52-yard field goal, a boot that came after missing a kick earlier in the game.

“He’s just a tremendous weapon," Koenig said of Karlen. "We’re blessed to have him.”

Stanley-Boyd's first two possessions of the second half moved into Rambler territory but the Orioles were stopped on fourth-and-one on the first and Tait snagged an interception on the second. The Ramblers put together a 10-play, 62-yard drive that covered more than five minutes in the fourth quarter and ended with Rockow's three-yard run.

“That was a championship drive there," Brenner said of the drive. "We really needed that to run some clock and get some points on the board because of how quickly they can score and their tempo they play with, we really feel like we needed some points there at the end.”

Burzynski took over at starting quarterback in the team's 37-0 win over Neillsville/Granton on Oct. 1 after Carsen Hause suffered an injury and Koenig has been pleased with what the junior signal caller has shown so far.

“I’m really proud of Logan," Koenig said. "He doesn’t probably get the respect and notoriety he deserves. On a lot of teams he’d be a starting quarterback and on a lot of seasons for us he’d be a starting quarterback. But Carsen has been able to do it for three years and unfortunately he’s hurt and we don’t know if we’ll get him back at all but I’m really proud of Logan. He did a great job.”

Friday's loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Orioles, who need to beat Elk Mound next Friday to clinch a playoff berth.

“Our guys fought hard and we know when we play them it’s going to be a lopsided time of possession type thing," Koenig said of facing the Ramblers. "I have no idea what the yards comparison was but it’s that pounding that they bring when they’re on offense and it’s kind of that frantic atmosphere we create when we’re on offense and it’s draining for everybody, I think with both those kinds (of offense).

"But they do what they do well and we made too many mistakes tonight.”

