Prep Football: McChesney's reception record performance comes in key game for Cadott program in 2014

It was a historic performance on a historic night.
Make that a historic performance over two nights.
Cadott’s Brett McChesney holds the state record for most receptions in a single game, hauling in 20 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-22 double-overtime victory over Neillsville/Granton on Sept. 1, 2014, according to state records kept by Kevin Patrowsky that can be found at WisSports.net.
The reception record has been challenged in recent years with Hudson’s Max Stubbendick and Cumberland’s Jack Martens catching 19 passes during games in 2017 and 2019, respectively, but McChesney’s mark is memorable for more than just setting a record.
The week two game between Cadott and Neillsville/Granton was a matchup spread across two days, starting on Friday, Aug. 29 and reaching the second quarter before lightning forced the game to be suspended as the Warriors held a 9-0 lead. The game was restarted three days later on a Labor Day Monday and the Hornets trailed 16-0 later in the second quarter before Cadott started a rally to earn the program’s first varsity victory since 2011 in the program’s first home game since 2012 after the team canceled most of the 2012 and all of its 2013 season schedule due to a lack of varsity-level players.
The team put together a rally worth waiting for as McChesney caught his first touchdown pass of the game in the third quarter, a 5-yard scoring strike from Ezra Michael to close the gap to 16-10. Michael found Jake Holum for a 3-yard score with fewer than two minutes to go in regulation to sent the game into overtime tied at 16.
Following a scoreless first overtime the Warriors got on the board with a 3-yard touchdown run from Jake Waltemate, but the Hornets blocked the ensuing PAT attempt.
Cadott was facing a fourth-and-goal from the Neillsville/Granton 19-yard line on its double-overtime possession when Michael lofted a desperation heave into the end zone and McChesney outjumped defenders to snag the hail mary pass.
“I can’t jump, but I went up and got it,” McChesney said after the game of the catch.
Kaeden Thom followed with the extra point kick to seal the deal.
“I’m very happy for our community,” said Michael, who finished with 365 passing yards while completing 36-of-63 attempts with three touchdowns and two interceptions. “Our stadium was full and I can’t even explain the feeling I have right now.”
It was the lone victory of 2014 for the Hornets in their return to varsity play. Cadott went 1-8 again in 2015 with a 20-6 victory at Neillsville as the lone win of the season. Jeff Chrusciel was the coach tasked with building the program back up for its return to the varsity level. He coached the team during its 2013 away from varsity action when the team played contests at the younger levels as well as its first two years back.
Sadly, Chrusciel would not be able to lead the program into its third year back at the varsity level as the coach passed away in April of 2016 following a battle with esophageal cancer. His brave fight sparked a tidal wave of support from not only the Cadott community but from the entire Chippewa Valley and beyond as teams and fans near and far joined in backing Chrusciel during his fight with a simple rallying cry — no one fights alone.
“I just cannot describe how I feel right now,” Chrusciel said following the 2014 win over the Warriors. “I will repeat it time and time again, these boys worked their butts off. They deserve this.”
Receiving records
McChesney isn’t the only Chippewa County athlete to be found in the state record book as a receiver.
A pair of Bloomer pass catchers showed their prominence during the 20th century as some of the best in the state. Brien Seibel led the state in receiving yardage in 1984 with 52 grabs for 1,125 yards and 12 touchdowns. It would be the first out of four county receivers (later joined by McDonell’s Randy Baier, Rick Baier and Brad Fish) to lead the state between 1984 and 1989.
A little more than a decade after Seibel, another Blackhawks joined the mix as Bryan Dachel had a state-best 1,299 yards with his 58 catches and 17 touchdowns. Dachel’s yardage total is also 23rd most in a single season in state history.
Ten years later Stanley-Boyd’s Nick Summerfield had the top mark in the state with his 1,101 yards among his 69 catches and six touchdowns. Summerfield wasn’t the first Oriole to lead the state in a receiving category however as Steve Twet had a state-high 66 catches in 1983. Twet had 1,021 yards and 14 touchdowns with his yardage total trailing leader Bryant Wright of Reedsburg by just 16 yards (1,037).
Thorp’s Harold Hallanger set a significant receiving record earlier than all the others when he led the state with 37 receptions to go with a state-best 505 yards and 12 touchdowns in 1957. Six years later another Cardinals joined the list as Terry Keating caught 40 passes for 647 yards and six scores.
Those receivers join a long list of McDonell receivers to set records, a stretch that started during Gerry Uchytil’s tenure as coach in the 1970s and 1980s.
8-man marks
The 8-man game is still growing in the state after being reintroduced full time in 2012 but New Auburn and McDonell have found their way into the record book early on.
The Trojans have been a part of 8-man since its return and can be found in six different places in the record book.
Austin North’s dominant 2015 finds its way into the record book in a few different ways. North had three games of at least 300 yards rushing that season, all coming in consecutive weeks. The Trojan ran for 464 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries on Oct. 2, 2015 in a 48-40 victory over Siren, the second-most rushing yards in a single game in 8-man history (trailing Luck’s Chris Pouliot who ran for a staggering 633 yards and seven touchdowns in 2015).
One week later, North had 402 yards and seven touchdown runs in a 62-32 win over Bruce on Oct. 9, 2015 a performance good for fifth best. North put up 340 yards and five scores on 24 carries one game later while adding a touchdown pass in New Auburn’s 50-20 win over Winter/Birchwood on Oct. 16. North just missed eclipsing the 300-yard mark for a fourth straight game, running for 282 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 34-14 win at Northwood/Solon Springs on Oct. 22, 2015.
North finished the 2015 season with 2,196 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns, third most in history for a single season with his 12.7 yards per carry average sitting sixth best in state history for single season with at least 1,000 yards rushed for.
Brett Baker led the state in rushing in 2012 with 1,446 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns for the Trojans.
McDonell quarterback Tanner Opsal finished with 1,724 passing yards last season, 20th most in a single season with stats going back to 2012.
Score more
A pair of area athletes were among the state’s best in scoring.
Thorp’s Rich Boie and Stevens Point’s Rick Reichardt were tied for the top spot in 1960 with 132 points apiece. Boie scored 19 touchdowns for the Cardinals while adding 18 extra points.
Bloomer’s Colten Seibel led Wisconsin in scoring during the 2013 season with 38 total touchdowns, good for 228 points.
Lake Holcombe’s Jeremy Witt is also among state leaders in extra points made during his career. Witt played for the Chieftains from 1998-01 and was 128-of-139 on extra point attempts, good for 21st in state history for career extra points made.
Quick hitters
- Bloomer quarterback Bryon Yakesh (1987) is tied with McDonell quarterback Todd Harings (1984) for the most consecutive games with at least 200 yards passing in a single season with nine.
- Stanley-Boyd’s Dusty Spaeth (2011-13) is tied with Stevens Point Pacelli’s Jake Owens and Edgar’s Kyle Schueller for the most interceptions returned for a touchdown in a career in state history with four.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!