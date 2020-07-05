Prep Football: McChesney's reception record performance comes in key game for Cadott program in 2014

Following a scoreless first overtime the Warriors got on the board with a 3-yard touchdown run from Jake Waltemate, but the Hornets blocked the ensuing PAT attempt.

Cadott was facing a fourth-and-goal from the Neillsville/Granton 19-yard line on its double-overtime possession when Michael lofted a desperation heave into the end zone and McChesney outjumped defenders to snag the hail mary pass.

“I can’t jump, but I went up and got it,” McChesney said after the game of the catch.

Kaeden Thom followed with the extra point kick to seal the deal.

“I’m very happy for our community,” said Michael, who finished with 365 passing yards while completing 36-of-63 attempts with three touchdowns and two interceptions. “Our stadium was full and I can’t even explain the feeling I have right now.”

It was the lone victory of 2014 for the Hornets in their return to varsity play. Cadott went 1-8 again in 2015 with a 20-6 victory at Neillsville as the lone win of the season. Jeff Chrusciel was the coach tasked with building the program back up for its return to the varsity level. He coached the team during its 2013 away from varsity action when the team played contests at the younger levels as well as its first two years back.