The McDonell football team has picked up a pair of games to round out its schedule for the team's first 8-man season.
The Macks will host Northwood/Solon Springs on Saturday, Aug. 18 at 1 p.m. at Dorais Field and will play at Frederic on Thursday, Aug. 30. The games were picked up after Alma Center Lincoln canceled its season and those dates became available.
The team has also moved its week nine game at Oakfield from Saturday, Oct. 13 to Friday, Oct. 12. The game will be played at 6 p.m.
McDonell will play four home games at Dorais Field — Northwoods/Solon Springs (Aug. 18), Oakfield (Sept. 8), Phillips (Sept. 29) and Iron Buhl (Minn.) (Oct. 5).
