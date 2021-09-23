Prep Football: McDonell, Alma Center Lincoln boast potent passing games

Plenty of yards and points could be had through the air on Friday night as the McDonell football team hosts Alma Center Lincoln in a Central Wisconsin West Conference eight-man football contest at Dorais Field.

Both the Macks and Hornets are potent throwing the ball and have shown the ability to pile up points quickly this season.

Alma Center Lincoln (1-3, 0-1) opened CWWC play last Friday with a 78-38 loss at Phillips. Freshman quarterback Jace Paul was 30-for-40 with 388 passing yards and four touchdowns with one interception against the Loggers, according to WisSports.net, and overall has 603 passing yards and eight scores so far.

“They like to throw a lot,” McDonell coach Jason Cox said of Alma Center Lincoln. “They’re a very young team, not a ton of size but they’ve got some guys that are pretty skilled (and) some good athletes and their quarterback can chuck it and can put up some points.”

The Hornets started the season with a 36-8 win over Marion/Tigerton before a three-game losing streak. Alma Center Lincoln lost at Tri-County 22-12 on Sept. 13 before forfeiting a matchup with Wausau Newman on Sept. 10. McDonell (4-0, 1-0) has faced teams that can throw the ball through is first four games, but Cox said nobody that commits to the spread-style offense as the Hornets do.

“Based on film and based on what we’ve seen in the past when we’ve played them they’ve been pretty pass heavy and a true spread offense,” Cox said.

McDonell stayed unbeaten by earning a 36-30 come-from-behind win over Northwood/Solon Springs last Saturday at Dorais Field. The Macks trailed by 16 points with 10 minutes to go but scored three touchdowns in the final 9:50 of the game, taking the lead for good on Xayvion Matthews’ one-yard touchdown run with 1:54 left.

The Macks leaned on their passing game in the first half of the win before moving to a ground-based attack in the second half centered around receiver-turned-quarterback Dale Tetrault and Matthews. Last Saturday’s game was originally scheduled to be a conference opener with Bruce, but the Red Raiders had to forfeit due to COVID-19 concerns within the program.

The Macks made it through their nonconference schedule unbeaten with wins over Bowler/Gresham (54-14), Greenwood (32-28), Port Edwards (44-20) and Northwood/Solon Springs and were ranked ninth in the state in the latest WisSports.net eight-player state coaches poll.

McDonell has achieved a 4-0 start despite Cox saying the team has yet to play a complete game. The Macks have won their last three games in come-from-behind fashion and Cox wants to see his team begin to put together full games as McDonell gets into the conference season.

“We feel like during this winning streak we haven’t always played the best so we’re trying to work on consistency and putting together a full four quarters this year,” Cox said. “But bottom line is we’ve found ways to win and we’ve done a lot of things right—more right than wrong – so we’re just hoping to keep up with that stuff and keep getting better every day and hopefully be more consistent here in the second part of the season.”

McDonell earned a 46-20 victory over Alma Center Lincoln to start last season, the only meeting to date between the two programs.

