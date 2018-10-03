A season of adjustment continues for the McDonell football team this week.
The Macks have been learning the modified 8-man game this year, but have a temporary change in store. McDonell is set to play a 9-man neutral site game in Cameron against Mountain Iron-Buhl (Minn.) on Saturday.
Mountain Iron-Buhl participates in the 9-man North Blue Conference of the Minnesota State High School League.
McDonell coach Jason Cox said the change shouldn’t have too big of an impact on the system the Macks run on both sides of the ball as the plan is to add a lineman on offense and a linebacker on defense. Where the extra player needed on the field could hurt McDonell is by depleting an already thin depth chart as injuries have piled up in the back half of the schedule.
“From a standpoint of the coaches, it’s not going to be too difficult as far as schemes are concerned because we just have to plug another guy in,” Cox said. “How it is going to affect us is with our depth.”
Cox said the Macks will be without senior offensive and defensive lineman Noah Weimert, who is expected to miss the last two games of the season. Two important pieces offensively in Eli Swoboda and Mike Scheidler are also questionable for Saturday’s game.
“We might be pretty shorthanded but that is going to give some younger guys an opportunity to show what they can do,” Cox said.
Mountain Iron-Buhl is 4-1 on the season and coming off a 44-12 win over Ely last Saturday. Although the Macks have played four of the top seven teams in the latest WisSports.net 8-man coaches poll this year, Cox believes the Rangers could be one of best teams they’ve faced all season.
“They’re really good from what we’ve seen on film,” he said. “Based on what I’ve seen they’re really fast and big. They’ve got a quarterback who’s a playmaker who can beat you with his feet or his arm, so that’s going to be tough for us to try to contain. I expect them to be one of our toughest opponents of the year.”
Last Saturday McDonell (0-6) was defeated by Phillips 41-8, their second loss to the Loggers this season. Cox said many of the same mistakes that hurt the Macks in the loss have been negatively impacting them throughout the season. The Macks experienced another slow start as they fell behind 27-0 by halftime.
“After halftime we came out and played better in the second half, so that’s good,” Cox said. “The guys didn’t give up at that point, but we didn’t come out strong like we should have and some similar problems that we’ve had all year are plaguing us a little bit. The guys are playing hard still which is good to see.”
With the return of the football program this year the excitement was high entering the season and Cox said the team has been disappointed with the results so far. He is looking for the team to continue to play hard and finish the season on a high note knowing the final two games can be a positive step in building the football program back up.
“It’s been a tough season for some of the guys,” Cox said. “It has not exactly gone how they wanted it to and that’s understandable, but I just want to see them stay positive and know we can get something out of these last two weeks regardless of the result.”
