It’s been more than 22 months since the McDonell football team played in front of its home fans.
That all changes on Saturday when the Macks host Northwood/Solon Springs at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Dorais Field as they open their 2018 schedule, their first as an 8-man team.
Week one was an open date in the schedule until last week. That is when the Macks scheduled the Evergreens, shortening the preparation time for a team still sorting through the options at certain positions.
“They are excited. Just having a week one game here instead of having to sit on the sidelines for a week and watch everybody else play we’re able to go right away and get 8-man football at McDonell going,” McDonell coach Jason Cox said. “(Playing) sooner than expected is nice, especially having a home game right off the bat getting to introduce (8-man football) to our fans the guys are really excited to have another home game to play in front of our fans.”
The late change in the schedule gives little time for scouting the opponent, one who found a lot of success last season. Northwood/Solon Springs finished second in the 8-man Large Lakeland Conference before falling to Oakfield in the end of the season 8-man Jamboree to finish the season 8-2 overall.
The Evergreens must replace first team all-Large Lakeland quarterback Brandon Daleiden and leading rusher Elijah Volz, but bring back first team wide receiver Hunter Phillips.
Cox said from the film they watched, the Evergreens runs a similar offense to the one the Macks have put in place. That should allow the defense to be prepared for an unfamiliar opponent as this will be the first-ever matchup between McDonell and Northwood/Solon Springs.
“We have been facing that (style of offense) in practice already so we don’t need to switch up too much defensively, so that makes it a little bit easier for us,” Cox said.
Defensively the Macks feel good about where they stand for week one, but on the other side of the ball there are still questions leading up to Saturday’s matchup.
Cox said sophomore Tanner Opsal will be moving from tight end to quarterback for the game against Northwood/Solon Springs with this year’s expected quarterback Kendren Gullo unavailable. Cox said Opsal has the arm to play the position but he is still raw and they are still working with him get get him up to speed with limited notice of the position change.
With it being the team’s first season playing 8-man football and many on the roster hoping to see their first varsity snaps after the cancelled season a year ago, Cox knows their will be mistakes and those errors will be cleaned up as the season progresses.
“We’re anxious to get ready to go and we realize there might be some growing pains right away,” he said. “We’re not expecting everything to be crisp and 100 percent on week one, but that is probably the same with other teams as well, so we just got to realize that to fight through that and go and play football.”
Playing a week earlier than expected sped up the process in developing a gameplan for the first-year coach and that is why his biggest focus for week one won’t be on the final results, but on the effort his team shows in their return the gridiron. As the coaching career for Cox begins and the 8-man era for McDonell football kicks off Cox and the Macks are excited to be back on the field and playing football again.
“I’m just looking for them to go make plays,” Cox said. “When things don’t go right, when we have adversity to respond to that and play hard, have fun and go make plays and play football, which I know they’re excited to do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.